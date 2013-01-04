Best Credit Restoration Companies Online - How to Fix Credit

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- When a person first begins to apply for and use credit, usually somewhere around his eighteenth birthday, he certainly does not intend to default on payments or otherwise build up a poor credit rating. He realizes the usefulness of having credit and tries to keep up with his monthly payments. However, he misses payments or sends them in late, and soon, his good credit standing is gone. He needs the help of one of the best credit restoration companies available but isn’t sure how to choose which one will work hardest for him. Here is a good place to start figuring out which company to choose.



Before doing any research into credit restoration companies, get a free copy of one’s credit report from each of the major reporting bureaus, Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax. Look it over very thoroughly, watching out for inconsistencies or mistakes. If there are any, start writing letters of dispute to the reporting companies. Explain the reason for disputing the items, make sure to sign the letters, and mail then to the bureaus by registered or return mail. The bureaus have 60 days after receipt of the letters to investigate and render a decision on them. Up to 20% of disputed items are removed from the credit report, immediately improving one’s credit score. Don’t just “point and pick” the credit repair business to work with. This means don’t just shut the eyes while the Yellow Pages are open on the table and drop a finger on an ad for credit repair. This is the least successful method to use when choosing a credit rebuilding business. Do some checking into several of these companies and ask for brochures from them that detail what they do, how they do it, and what their fees for service are.



Choose The Best Credit Repair Companies Online



Remember that one may not find it necessary to hire any of the best credit restoration companies at all. Often, credit repair can be done on one’s own, with no middle man required. Contacting one’s creditors is the starting place for do-it-oneself credit repair.



