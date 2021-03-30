Best Cross Country Movers in San Diego Offers Top Quality Services

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- GPS Moving and Storage, renowned Cross Country Movers in San Diego have unveiled top quality services that are also affordably priced.



The locally owned and operated company has made California its home for over two decades. Over the years, it has become the trusted name for all home and commercial property owners Moving From California.



The full service moving company not only handles moving but also packing and unpacking for its clients. After arrival, professionals working with GPS Moving and Storage ensure that the furniture is placed exactly in the desired location.



Besides being trusted Long distance Movers in San Diego, GPS Moving and Storage also offers storage solutions for clients. In fact, cross country movers can benefit from first month of storage completely free.



GPS Moving and Storage handles cross country corporate relocations too, making it the moving company of choice for home and business owners in the area.



About GPS Moving and Storage

The locally owned and operated moving and storage company has over two decades of experience in California and has built its reputation thanks to its reliable, top quality services.



Media Contact



GPS Moving and Storage

URL: https://gpsmoving.com/

Email: info@GPSmoving.com

Phone: +1 (888) 896-2086, +1 (858) 779-1316

Address: 8595 Avenida Costa Sur # A, San Diego, CA 92154