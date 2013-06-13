Best Custom Homes Inc Forms Partnership with WildFire Marketing Services

West Salem, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Best Custom Homes Inc., a company specializing in home remodeling and home construction in West Salem, has partnered with WildFire Marketing, a full service search engine optimization (SEO) and location-based web-marketing firm, in order to refine and improve its online marketing presence.



Best Custom Homes Inc. offers new home and commercial construction work, as well as remodeling services within existing homes. The company has extensive experience in home remodeling in West Salem and specializes in kitchen, bathroom and basement projects. Best Custom Homes Inc. also offers single room construction options, roofing packages and home siding services, showcasing its full gamut of experience and talent.



“New home construction is easy with us because we love what we do and we’re proud of our work,” says Philip Best, Owner of Best Custom Homes Inc. “Only the finest quality products and top tier craftsmanship go into the homes we build. We also specialize in home remodeling in West Salem and surrounding areas, which allows us to continue our track record of excellence, even after a home is built and lived in.”



Best Custom Homes Inc. serves West Salem, WI and surrounding areas within 50 miles. The company is certified with Energy Star and Green Built and is an accredited member of the La Crosse Area Builders Association.



By partnering with WildFire in order to optimize its web presence, Best Custom Homes Inc. is taking the necessary steps to ensuring the success of its online marketing campaign. The company hopes to expand its brand name and services by creating an easily accessible website, complete with robust content and informative resources regarding home construction in West Salem.



“Prospective home builders and current homeowners looking for a reliable remodeling company are using the Internet more than ever these days to learn about options in their area,” says Best. ”We’re looking to meet these people in a digital realm and provide them with easily accessible information that will showcase our expertise and value. WildFire is helping us to enable our true potential online and we’re looking forward to connecting with people in this way.”



Through WildFire’s services, the company will improve its online search engine rankings, while at the same time providing engaging content for potential clients searching for home remodeling in the West Salem area. Through this partnership, Best Custom Homes Inc. is seeking to meet the needs of local Internet users looking for the best answers to their home building and renovating questions.



To learn more about WildFire, its expertise or for more information on its services through WildFire Backoffice, please visit http://www.gowildfire.com/.



To learn more about Best Custom Homes Inc. and its service offerings, please visit http://www.bestcustomhomesinc.com/index2.html.