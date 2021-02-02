Best Data Acquisition System Providers in Europe in 2021 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- Data Acquisition Systems and instruments are either an amalgamation of various data acquisition constituents that make up a comprehensive system or a self-contained instrument. DAQ systems are used to gather, digitize, and process numerous sensor or signal inputs for the purpose of observing, assessing, and/or governing systems and procedures. Data acquisition systems are also organized in a wide assortment of instrumentation and modular systems. Applications comprise manufacturing testing of all kinds of technical products, safety, environmental, certification, and research projects.



360Quadrants has picked some of the Best Data Acquisition Systems providers in the DAQ systems market in the European region. This assessment helps data acquisition system buyers to understand in greater detail about the solutions and make the most appropriate choices for their businesses. All the DAQ systems providers in this study have been carefully evaluated against their products offered and business strategies and were placed on a quadrant, which is updated every three months. 360Quadrants also conducts a SWOT analysis and helps these software providers know new prospects and scope to improve.



Data Acquisition Systems Companies Quadrant Categorization



360Quadrants has assessed a total of 26 DAQ Systems vendors, of which, 17 were then placed on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders in the European region.



Ametek, Campbell Scientific, Dewesoft, Emerson Electric, GE, Honeywell, National Instruments, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, and Siemens have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the Data Acquisition Systems market in Europe.



HBM, and Tektronixhave been recognized as the Innovators in the Data Acquisition Systems market in Europe.



Hioki has been positioned as the Emerging Company in the Data Acquisition Systems market in Europe.



Fortive Corporation, Dewetron, Keysight Technologies, and Omron have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the Data Acquisition Systems market in Europe.



360quadrants Assessment Method



360Quadrants cautiously chose and evaluated some of the Top Data Acquisition Systems providers in Europe. These DAQ systems providers were assessed based on more than 60 critical parameters which were gathered from the product and business strategies of the software providers, and inputs gained from buyers and industry specialists. All of these parameters were given a weightage, post which the inputs were measured as well. This also enables analysts to compute the total score based on which, the DAQ systems providers were ranked and placed on the 360Quadrant.



