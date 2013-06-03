Best Deal Movers Announces Anniversary Celebration

Alpharetta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Best Deal Movers, one of the leading local Atlanta moving companies, is celebrating its anniversary by rewarding previous customers with a special offer. To say thank you to its customers, Best Deal Movers is announcing a “SEE A MOVIE ON US!” promotion. Previous customers can earn a pair of movie tickets by completing the following two steps:



1. Tell friends/family who are moving to call Best Deal Movers (678-771-5599) so a free moving estimate can be compiled and emailed to them. They should mention the “SEE” promotion and also mention they were referred by the customer when they call.

2. Once friends/family have completed their move with Best Deal Movers, the referring customer will receive a pair of movie tickets.



This offer is good for all referrals booked during the month of June. The moving date may be scheduled for a different month and the tickets will be mailed after the move is completed.



The company has built a thriving local business by serving the Atlanta area with top-quality work at a competitive price. The family-owned and operated business knows the importance of true customer service and strives to treat each customer (and potential customer) with utmost care. Best Deal Movers’ business has been built on word-of-mouth advertising and has established itself as a reliable choice for local moving needs.



For more information, contact Best Deal Movers at 678-771-5599. The company’s website is http://www.bestdealmovers.com/.



About Best Deal Movers, LLC

Best Deal Movers provides professional moving services to customers in Atlanta and the North Georgia region. A family-owned business, the company is a Kudzu Best of 2012 Award winner.