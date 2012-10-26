Best Deals on Skateboard & Snowboard Equipment

Parker, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Being able to shop for skateboard and snowboard equipment provided by the experts is possible with 720 Boardshop. With the online shopping facility that they have extended it is easy to shop for the desired skateboard, snowboard, long board, wakeboard, shoes, clothes, apparels, sunglasses and many accessories.



720 Boardshop has been operating since 2007 in the Denver metro area and has grown from one to now three locations. 720 (also going by “7Twenty”) has its own sponsored skating team members who have made quite the impression for the brand in the rocky mountain region . The stores house some of the best brands in skating equipment like DC, LRG, Volcom, Candy Grind, Kriminal, Aksels, Fluidium, as well as a host of local brands native to Colorado and California. The store accepts wholesale and retail orders. 720 Boardshop has recently opened their full inventory to the entire nation enabling access by way of their online store. The online store has many different ways to find desired equipment, among which is the ability to search according to brand. The featured products listed on the website showcase the most popularly chosen products and the wide range of selection makes it easy for customers to make the choice.



720 Boardshop is now available for online shoppers at http://www.720boardshop.com which provides all the goods at wholesale prices. With the expertise and experience that the store has and with the team of professional riders, this is the store that offers the best range of skateboards and snowboards. Buying apparels of major brands is now easy with the online store. The newest products that are launched on the website would help to house the new and featured products in a fast manner. Each section on the website has the entire range of products available at the store. Men, women and children can find all the required products for enjoying skating and snowboarding with the best branded products. The sale section would help to get great deals on the products and at competitive prices that are hard to find in the market. Visit the store at http://www.720boardshop.com/brands.cfm?Brand=Thrasher to check out the products according to the brands and have an enjoyable shopping experience right from the door step. For more information on the products and for placing bulk orders contact Zack, the Manager at (720) 842-5366 or email the queries to zack@720boardshop.com .



