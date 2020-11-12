Best Dental Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2020 -- Dental Software offers all the required managerial and medical operational support that is specific to dental practices. It functions similarly to other medical office management solutions, providing important functionalities such as patient administration, electronic dental health records, and clinical administration. Dental software can be deployed on the cloud as well as locally, but most of the solution providers are shifting towards cloud-based dental solutions. The software also helps in handling all the routine operations any dental office comes across. The software helps in planning, insurance validation, patient organization, and simplifying front desk operations.



360Quadrantshas selected and evaluated some of the Best Dental Software providers in the Dental Software space. This assessment typically helps potential Dental Software buyers understand the software's details, learn more about its strengths and weaknesses, and select the one that suits their requirements the most. In this evaluation, all the Dental Softwareprovidersare carefully evaluated against their products and business strategies and are positioned on a quadrant, which is updated every quarterly with the most recent data.



360Quadrants also performs SWOT analysis and helps the software providers to learn about new opportunities and scope to improve.



Dental Software Companies 360 Quadrant Categorization



360Quadrants has evaluated and placed 10 Dental Software providers in four quadrants, namely, Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and emerging Leaders.



EagleSoft and Dentrix have been identified visionary Leaders in the best Dental Software market.



Curve Hero, Weave, and Open Dental Software have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the best Dental Software market.



CS Ortho Trac and axiUm Dental have been identified as Innovators in the best Dental Software market.



Lighthouse 360, CS SoftDent Software, and Marketing 360 have been identified as Emerging companies in the best Dental Software market.



360Quadrants AssessmentMethod



360Quadrants has evaluated some of the Top Dental Software providers. These vendors were assessed based on more than 70 critical data pointers, which were confirmed post assessing the products offered, the business strategy effectiveness of the dental software providers, and other important inputs collected from buyers as well as industry experts. All of these data pointers were assigned weightage, after which the inputs were calculated. Lastly, analysts computed the total score based on which the Dental Software providers were ranked and placed on the 360Quadrant.



