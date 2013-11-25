Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Sticking with a diet plan long enough to lose weight fast has proven to be a challenging feat for many dieters in America. Fortunately, Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet programs have just revealed the best diet pills for rapid weight loss. And, dieters will no longer have to suffer with cravings, fatigue, weakness, or other negative side effects of dieting that can disrupt their attempts to lose weight fast, because Diet Doc offers the best diet pills for treating any cause of dieting discomfort. Thousands of Diet Doc patients across the United States have already started their prescription hCG diet plans and have been able to successfully lose weight fast, some losing up to almost a pound of excess and embarrassing fat per day.



Many fast weight loss experts believe the best diet pills for appetite control contain high levels of saffron extract that work toward eliminating emotional overeating. Diet Doc recommends that dieters struggling with emotional eating should begin taking two capsules of saffron extract, approximately 100 milligrams, per day. These supplements have been referred to as the best diet pills for curbing the appetite because, until now, there has not been an effective medication to treat this disorder and many patients were left without an efficient way to stop eating to lose weight fast. Research has also revealed that saffron extract, and the best diet pills containing saffron extract, can help to decrease the appetite and increase satisfaction of food that is consumed, while decreasing stress hormones, such as cortisol, that work to slow the patient’s ability to lose weight fast.



Addressing cravings and the temptation to overindulge in unhealthy foods is an important issue when beginning a diet program, but Diet Doc also understands that patients could suffer with weakness or fatigue when decreasing their caloric intake. Therefore, Diet Doc created the best diet pills available for eliminating these negative side effects of dieting. Patients will receive a one-year prescription for any Diet Doc product and, should they experience fatigue or weakness, they can order products, like electrolyte replacement supplements, over the phone or the internet. Diet Doc understands that many of their clients may not have the time or money necessary to travel to a diet clinic for their treatments and supplements and conveniently ship client products directly to their home or office for immediate use.



Diet Doc is also dedicated to helping their clients see the most rapid results possible and developed the best diet pills for targeting stored body fat and flushing it out of their system. Those patients who want to lose weight fast can order their 7-Keto DHEA best diet pills, which accelerate fat loss by increasing thyroid function and metabolism. 7-Keto DHEA increases the active thyroid hCG T3, which results in an elevated metabolism and an increase in the ability to lose weight fast.



Because of the fast, easy and comfortable results seen by patients who follow this unique dieting protocol, Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet plans have now become the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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