Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Being able to lose weight while consuming delicious Thanksgiving foods may seem impossible to dieters in Cleveland, but Diet Doc’s best diet pills were designed to target excess body fat and control the appetite so patients can enjoy Thanksgiving food and still lose weight. And, because Diet Doc understands that there are many causes of weight gain and each of their clients will require a unique, tailored approach to weight loss, they offer a variety of the best diet pills that are able address these many causes of weight gain. This personalized approach to weight loss has helped thousands of motivated Cleveland clients to reach their weight loss goals and has also made Diet Doc programs the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management.



Unlike other prescription hormone diet programs, each patient will have unlimited access, six days per week, to the Diet Doc team of weight management professionals, including physicians, nurses and certified nutritionists. Diet Doc understands that having access to a team of dieting experts while trying to lose weight helps patients stick with their dieting goals and begin leading healthier, happier lives. These highly trained experts remain available to answer questions about healthy Thanksgiving food options, provide guidance on the best diet pills and simply deliver the support and encouragement needed to successfully lose weight.



Nutritionists, specially trained in creating low calorie, healthy Thanksgiving food menus, will work closely with patients to relieve any weight gain anxiety patients may have about the upcoming holiday season. They will educate patients on the traditional Thanksgiving foods that are healthy, like Thanksgiving foods that contain pumpkin, but that will not cause weight gain and that could actually help patients lose weight. Learning about the low fat, low calorie food options that do not require patients to miss out on enjoying the holidays encourages patients to stick with their goals to lose weight without suffering through cravings or the temptation to overindulge.



Combining health and nutrition education with Diet Doc’s best diet pills affords patients an even easier transition to a slimmer figure because they target stored body fat while actively suppressing the appetite. While each patient will be prescribed the best diet pills for their own, personal weight loss needs, Diet Doc offers supplements that address and treat a variety of causes of weight gain. Patients will consult with a Diet Doc physician to identify their underlying causes of weight gain, like improperly functioning internal organs or an internal imbalance, and will receive a one-year prescription for their recommended best diet pills, supplements and treatments.



While many other prescription hormone diet programs require their clients to spend time and money traveling to a diet clinic, Diet Doc patients can order their supplements and treatments over the phone or the internet and in the comfort and privacy of their own home after prescription is attained via a thorough yet simple physician evaluation. And, because they are committed to providing their clients with easy, convenient weight loss options, all Diet Doc products can be shipped directly to the patient’s home or office for immediate use.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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