Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- In the 1950s, Researcher, A.T.W. Simeons, discovered that rapid weight loss could be accomplished by administering small doses of a hormone that is naturally produced in the placenta of pregnant women, while the dieter is consuming a diet of 500 calories per day. This technique was successful in providing weight loss; however, the dangerously low caloric intake posed significant health compromise to the patient, causing extreme fatigue and exhaustion, as well as muscle and hair loss in some patients.



Benefiting from decades of scientific research, the professionals at Diet Doc have worked tenaciously to modify and modernize Simeon’s original hormone diet. By combining the nation’s best diet plans, each uniquely designed by certified nutritionists and with each patient’s personal nutritional and medical needs in mind, allowing patients to consume a healthy 1250 calories per day along with the administration of regulated doses of Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hormone, patients are losing excess weight at an amazing pace and looking and feeling better than ever before.



Diet Doc’s prescription hormone cannot be purchased over the counter and is prescribed to qualified patients subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consultation. Because the company utilizes the most current technology, both of these tasks, as well as future progress visits, can be accomplished from the comfort of each patient’s living room simply by dialing the phone or logging on to the computer. This advanced technology has allowed Diet Doc to reach patients that find it difficult to attend costly and time consuming visits to weight loss clinics and to reach patients in even the most remote locations in the country. For further convenience, all prescription hormone medication and the nation’s best diet plans will be delivered directly to the patient’s door.



The company's in-house medical weight loss experts guide every patient through their personal health journey. Scheduled weekly checkup calls assess progress, attitude, and comfort level and enable the physicians to identify any barriers that may be prohibiting fast weight loss and to alter diet plans if weight loss begins to taper. This level of personal service has led to Diet Doc becoming America’s most trusted, reliable and best diet plan in the country.



At Diet Doc, patient safety is paramount and the goal is to provide each patient with the safest, highest quality and best hCG diet plan products available on the market. The company’s manufacturing company, located in the United States, manufactures 100% prescription hormone medication using the highest quality standards and in strict compliance with the FDA. Each client’s fast weight loss experience is medically monitored and supervised to assure the safest and most successful journey to a slimmer and healthier future.



The professionals at Diet Doc are passionate about helping people lose weight fast to avoid certain diseases and health conditions associated with being overweight. With pricing plans available to fit even the tightest budget, the company makes it possible for everyone to lose unhealthy, embarrassing, unwanted excess weight with America’s best diet plans.



Don’t hesitate. Call the professionals today to schedule a personal and free consultation and to begin the journey to a future free of burdensome, embarrassing and unhealthy excess fat with the safest, most effective and best diet plans available on today’s market.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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