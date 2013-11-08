Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- With so many options for losing weight, finding the best diet plan that will address each woman’s specific underlying causes of pregnancy weight gain can be time consuming. Also, according to a survey conducted by Slimming World, new mothers routinely experience depression to some degree as a result of post pregnancy weight gain. Taking this principle into consideration, Diet Doc created their prescription hormone diet programs to be personalized in order to maximize fast weight loss results. Patients who choose to eliminate their pregnancy weight gain with Diet Doc’s fast weight loss plans will not have to sort through fad diets to determine which is the best diet for their needs. Instead, Diet Doc’s weight management experts will work with the patient to figure out exactly what their body needs to quickly shed excess weight and will help them create a diet plan diet plan tailored to those needs.



As reported on by Medical News Today, and according to a new survey conducted by Slimming World and published on October 22, 2013, pregnancy weight gain has a negative impact on the self-esteem of 82% of new mothers. And, a survey by Slimming World also found that about a third of new mothers feel pressure to eliminate pregnancy weight gain and get back to their pre-pregnancy size because of society and the media’s portrayal of ‘ideal weight’. Because pregnancy weight gain can affect the physical and mental health following childbirth, many women in California are searching for the best diet that will help them to reach their fast weight loss goals.



Diet Doc recognizes the need to address personal causes of weight gain, including pregnancy weight gain, and works closely with patients to determine these causes and create a best diet plan to address them. First, patients will speak with one of Diet Doc’s specially trained physicians to discuss their health and medical history, such as recent childbirth, depression or anxiety. Because patients in California suffer from many causes of weight gain, a confidential but extensive health questionnaire will help physicians determine the most effective methods for achieving fast weight loss. As part of this initial consultation, patients will receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s exclusive, fat burning supplements and prescription hormone treatments that not only target and flush out excess fat, they also work to control the appetite and allow patients to make healthier food choices.



Because most patients have become accustomed to eating unhealthy, processed foods, certified nutritionists will also spend time educating patients on the best diet foods for fast weight loss. This portion of the Diet Doc prescription hormone diet plan hormone diet plan is what makes Diet Doc programs stand out from all others. Because patients learn which foods help them achieve fast weight loss and also leave them feeling full and satisfied, they can carry this information with them even after their best diet is complete to sustain their weight over time. This personalized approach to fast weight loss, and the proven results that follow, have helped to make Diet Doc the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight loss and the best diet for addressing pregnancy weight gain.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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