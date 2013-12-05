Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- After indulging in turkey, stuffing, macaroni and cheese and other unhealthy Thanksgiving foods, dieters are ready to change gears and find the best diet plan that will help them eliminate dead weight and reach their weight loss goals. But, reducing calories to cut off dead weight can be challenging for many dieters and they may require the assistance of the best diet pills or fast weight loss supplements in order to reach their desired weight. Choosing the best diet plan for dieters’ personal weight loss needs is important for creating a successful program and dieters should carefully research their options before settling on a diet plan that may not work for them. Fortunately, Diet Doc programs are personalized to address each patient’s underlying causes of weight gain and offer clients one-on-one support and guidance throughout their journey to a slimmer, healthier figure.



Once dieters decide to begin losing weight fast with Diet Doc’s exclusive weight management programs, they only need to complete a confidential, online health questionnaire that will help physicians identify underlying causes of dead weight, such as an internal imbalance, improperly functioning organs or mental health issues, like emotional eating. New patients will schedule an initial consultation with a Diet Doc physician for a date and time that is most convenient for their schedule. Unlike other prescription hormone diet plans, Diet Doc understands that their clients’ time is valuable and offer their services over the phone or the internet at times that work for each patient. Diet Doc believes that those who most need their services should not have to spend time and money traveling to a weight loss clinic for assistance and allow their clients to reach weight management experts at any time, six days per week.



During their initial consultation, each new patient will receive a one-year prescription for natural hormone treatments and the best diet pills and weight loss supplements to address their personal dieting needs. Like their consultations, Diet Doc patients are able to order their treatments over the phone or the internet and can have them shipped directly to their home or office for immediate use in eliminating dead weight. And, because Diet Doc’s weight loss coaches are available for unlimited consultations, six days per week, patient progress will be closely monitored to ensure that the best diet pills and treatments are being used to help clients reach their desired weight. Should patients want faster results, Diet Doc physicians are available to recommend and prescribe alternative supplements and treatments that will increase the speed that patients are able to see excess and embarrassing dead weight melt away.



This personalized approach to targeting underlying causes of weight gain has allowed clients to quickly reach their weight loss results, with some patients losing up to almost a pound of dead weight per day. These results, among other benefits of following this best diet protocol, has made Diet Doc programs stand apart from others and had made it the nation’s leader in medically supervised weight management.



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San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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