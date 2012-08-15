Best Discount Auto Repair Shop from Costa Mesa to Orange County

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- Econo Lube N’ Tune & Brakes is an oil change shop and tune-up service center. They have been regarded as a “one stop shop” for auto maintenance and repair in Costa Mesa and Orange County, California.



Opened in 1973, Econo Lube N’ Tune & Brakes quickly became known as an industry leader. According to a shop representative, “We are considered to be the originator in the industry when it comes to quick lube jobs and tune-ups. We wanted to establish ourselves as one of the main contenders in the automotive aftercare market, and have succeeded in doing so.”



Econo Lube N’ Tune & Brakes still specializes in tune-ups and quick lube jobs, but that is not all they do. Bumping their image up from a lube shop to an all-in-one repair shop, Econo Lube N’ Tune & Brakes can also service any of your auto repair needs including: air conditioning repairs, alignments, brake repairs, mechanical diagnostics, full engine replacement, water pump repairs, radiator flush, transmission replacement, water pump repair, as well as your basic oil change.



Not only can Econo Lube do just about any repair you throw at them, they can save you money as well. They consider themselves to be a discount repair shop, and offer many specials and coupons on their website. They also offer free loaner cars, free wi-fi, free shuttles and free towing with some restrictions.