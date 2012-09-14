Best E-Cig Brands are Reviewed In-Depth at Best Electronic Cigarette Source

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- In the past several years, Electronic cigarettes, which are also known as E-cigs, have exploded in popularity. Many people are intrigued by the notion of using a cigarette that still provides the enjoyable aspects of traditional smoking, only without the harmful side effects that can come from tobacco.



As more consumers have become aware of Electronic cigarettes as an effective smoking alternative, sales have risen dramatically. Today, E cigarettes are continuing to gain momentum in the marketplace.



A website has been creating quite a buzz lately for its helpful and in-depth reviews of the best E-cig brands that are currently available.



The proprietor of Best Electronic Cigarette Source is a gentleman named Steve Miller who is a veteran E-cig aficionado and former daily traditional cigarette smoker. He and his team of reviewers are all experienced Electronic cigarette fans. They know what the best E cigarette brands are, and they gladly share this information in their expert and trustworthy E cigarette reviews.



“We truly enjoy sharing our genuine reviews, original photos, videos, blog articles and reliable opinions with you,” Miller wrote in an article on his website, adding that he welcomes readers to contact him to share their opinions or ask a question.



“We are one of the longest running E cigarette review sites on the web and we’re noted for providing quality advice and reliable information.”



According to Miller, E-cig technology has improved remarkably in the last two years, with new powerful, long lasting lithium batteries and 2-part systems. Flavor cartridges taste better and are more like popular brands of cigarettes like Marlboro and Camel, he noted.



As an example, one of the most impressive E-cigs that Miller and his team have tried in 2012 is called EverSmoke. It is the latest E-cig brand and is made by a reputable and experienced E cigarette manufacturer in Florida.



“This is the latest New Electronic Cigarette to hit the market and EverSmoke is definitely superior to the pack in battery technology, flavor and vapor,” Miller wrote.



Because of its ultra high performance lithium ion battery, the review noted, taking a drag on an EverSmoke E-cig is almost effortless. In addition, this new E-cig produces unusually abundant, rich, flavorful vapor.



The website is incredibly user-friendly; fans of E-cigs and people who are just looking to learn more about them are welcome to visit at any time and read through the reviews and articles, which include a post filled with tips on how to quit smoking traditional tobacco cigarettes.



About Best Electronic Cigarette Source

Best Electronic Cigarette Source is one of the longest-running sites on the internet that is devoted to reviewing E-cigs. It has earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the best sources of information. The website provides expert, unbiased reviews of the 5 Top Electronic Cigarette brands on the market for 2012. For more information, please visit http://bestelectroniccigarettesource.net