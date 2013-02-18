Best E-Cigarette UK Presents E Lites Review

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- The E-Lites electronic cigarettes are now on the market for homes around the world. The E-Lites is one of the UKs top electronic cigarettes in terms of popularity. With the rise of electronic cigarettes over the past decade, the E-Lites have demonstrated a unique style, versatility and reliability that have made them a favorite. Read Best E-Cigarette UK’s E Lites Review and possibly even save money.



Electronic cigarettes carry none of the harmful carcinogens of tobacco products and they generally cost far less per smoke than their traditional counterparts. The E-Lites separate themselves from much of their competition by offering a simple, powerful design that looks very much like a tobacco cigarette. In fact, the E-Lites also have a cigarette-styled carrying case that has the appearance of a very popular tobacco brand.



While the aesthetics may be important, the components of the electronic cigarette includes flavor packages with nicotine that the smoker can adjust over time to eventually kick the habit. Furthermore, electronic cigarettes do not produce any harmful second-hand smoke and are safe to use in public places. Plus, because the product is not “lit” like tobacco, the fire danger is almost non-existent.



E-Lites come with a starter kit, cigarette-shaped cylinders, battery, charger and portable carrying case. Each cylinder contains a small battery, heating element and flavor package that can be easily refilled for repeated use. The E-Lites cost far less in terms of per smoke than traditional tobacco cigarettes and it comes with a money back guarantee.



The E-Lites are one of the most popular electronic cigarettes in the UK. One can find out more information when one reads the E-Lites review .



Media Contact:

Seamus Smith

Best E-Cigarette UK

contact@bestecigaretteuk.com

London, United Kingdom

http://www.bestecigaretteuk.com/e-lites-review/



