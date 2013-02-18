Best E-Cigarette UK Presents NuCig Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- NuCig electronic cigarettes are now for sale around the world. It presents three different kits, the starter, basic and full, NuCig offer different choices for the smoker. Electronic cigarettes may help smoker kick the habit or provide them with a less expensive alternative to tobacco products. Read Best E-Cigarette UK’s NuCig Review and possibly save money.



The NuCig starter kits come with a battery recharger, a supply of batteries, flavor kits, and atomizers. While they look and handle like actual cigarettes, the NuCig does not contain any tobacco products. Therefore, there are no carcinogens or cancer-causing agents that are drawn into the lungs of the smoker or breathed out into the air.



The NuCig operates like a standard tobacco cigarette, except that the product is not lighted by a match or lighter. Instead, the atomizer inside is activated when the smoker inhales. The liquid inside the flavor package is heated and releases water vapor which enters the lungs. The water vapor contains nicotine and whatever flavor selection has been chosen.



The NuCig is safe to use in public areas. It also helps smokers who wish to quit by allowing them to adjust down the nicotine levels while still providing a smoking sensation. Plus, smokers who do not want to quit can actually save money using the NuCig product. A single NuCig electronic cigarette can be used 20 or more times compared to the single use of a tobacco cigarette.



Overall, the release of the NuCig and their latest line of products allow smokers a safer, less expensive alternative to cigarettes. More information about the NuCig can be found by going to this website.



