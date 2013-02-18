Best E-Cigarette UK Presents VapeStick Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- The Vapestick electronic cigarette is available in the market providing a means to quit tobacco cigarettes in a safer, more environmentally friendly manner. The Vapestick is an electronic cigarette that does not use tobacco, but rather contains the nicotine inside a flavor package that is held in a cigarette-shaped cylinder. Read Best E-Cigarette UK’s Vapestick Review and possibly save money.



Electronic cigarettes have none of the carcinogens that tobacco products and provide a nicotine delivery system that can help smokers kick the habit. Inside each cylinder is a heater or atomiser, battery and package that contains flavored liquid along with the nicotine. When the smoker inhales on the Vapestick, the atomiser heats up the liquid and turns it into water vapor which is then drawn into the lungs.



Since there are no carcinogens, the Vapestick does not pose a cancer risk to the smoker or those around them. This makes the product safe to use in public places. The Vapestick also poses far less of a fire danger than tobacco cigarettes because the heater is only activated when in use. Plus, the Vapestick provides smokers who are trying to quit the habit of smoking a way to deal with the oral fixation which is an issue for nicotine patches and gum products.



The Vapestick comes with the following;



- 2 Atomisers

- 2 Batteries

- 10 Cartridges

- Chargers and Instructional Manual



The Vapestick is competitively priced and comes with a number of flavor packages. You can find more information about the Vapestick and the advantages it offers by going to this website.



