Best E-Cigarette UK Reviews and Offers 10% off V2 Cigs Electronic Cigarettes

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- The V2 Cigs are now available a 10% discount off the retail price. For customers who are looking for an alternative to smoking conventional tobacco cigarettes, the V2 Cigs are an electronic cigarette that provides a safer environment for the smoker. Read Best E-Cigarette UK’s V2 Cigs reviews and also save 10% in the process.



Electronic cigarettes such as the V2 Cigs use flavor packages and a heating element that is contained in a cigarette-shaped cylinder. While still delivering the nicotine, the V2 Cigs do not contain any of the carcinogens found in tobacco that are linked to causing cancer. Furthermore, the electronic cigarettes do not pose a cancer threat in terms of second hand smoke.



The V2 Cigs product consists of 2-piece cylinder that holds the battery, cartomizer and refill cartridge. The liquid cartridge holds a flavor package that contains water, nicotine and a flavoring element. When the smoker draws in on the cylinder, the heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor that is inhaled. The heating unit is only activated when the water vapor is inhaled. This means that the V2 Cigs represent a far less fire danger threat than normal lit tobacco cigarettes.



The V2 Cigs Starter Kits comes complete with 2 batteries, 10 cartomizers, 1 wall and 1 USB charger. This product is designed for those who either want to quit smoking or save money by not using tobacco products. The retail price of this unit is further lowered by the current 10% reduction offer. You can find out more information on the V2 Cigs and the 10% off retail offer by clicking on this link.



