An eCommerce platforms is software that enables the commercial practice of purchasing and selling over the internet. An Best eCommerce platforms is basically a software application where the parties, the seller as well as the consumer, access and undertake their required tasks. Fundamentally, a consumer should be able to leverage eCommerce platforms to see products, shop with the help of a cart, and then check out. There are broadly three main kinds of eCommerce platforms, namely, SaaS (software-as-a-service), PaaS (platform-as-a-service), and on-premises platforms. Both, SaaS and PaaS platforms offer eCommerce solutions via the internet. SaaS platforms typically use only software.



Best eCommerce Platforms for Start-ups in 2021

Shopify



Started back in 2004, Shopify is now one of the major eCommerce solution providers in the market with more than 1 million companies around the globe. Shopify's stores comprise a wide range of areas and industries. It is one of the vast eCommerce platforms for novices as well as small to medium size companies that request joining hands when starting their store. Everything a business requires is now incorporated into the platforms: from the storefront image to content marketing to review analytics. Once the fundamentals are in place, it is a small matter to upgrade their store with third-party additions or even substitute the shop's code itself.



Shopify Plus



Shopify Plus is a modernized variation of the first Shopify platforms which is targeted towards enterprise-level companies. In addition to the eCommerce platforms itself, Shopify Plus provides supplementary assistance and advantages more adapted to large, multinational companies. Shopify Plus is one of the most dependable eCommerce platforms for enterprise companies due to its capacity to explain compound technology while still enabling it to handle product entrants of up to 100 variants beyond multiple channels. Shopify Plus offers more prominent levels of technical and onboarding help, as well as automation tools to assist brands function at high level.



BigCommerce



BigCommerce was established in 2009. The men behind it are two Australians, Eddie Machaalani and Mitchell Harper. It is now headquartered in Austin, Texas with 750+ employees spread across departments all over the globe. As a front open SaaS solution, BigCommerce presents merchants with advanced enterprise-grade functionality, customization, and performance with uniformity and ease-of-use. BigCommerce is highly useful for SMBs & MM who place high demand from their eCommerce platforms with large or complicated catalogs. BigCommerce combines a high number of features out-of-the-box and like other platforms enables the platform to be reached with third-party applications. BigCommerce also helps both, B2C and B2B businesses on the corresponding platform.



Magento



Magento is one of the most widespread open-source eCommerce platforms in the system. It was formerly introduced in 2009 and was then succeeded by Magento 2.0 in 2015 with an advanced code base and higher usability/assurance hallmarks. Magento was then acquired by Adobe in 2018 and now survives in two versions, namely, Magento Open Source and Magento Commerce. Magento is most suited for small-to-medium businesses that have previously confirmed demand, as well as the time, workers, and experience to build their own sites. The platforms have a library of above 5,000 extensions, but needs a more extended development time and a significant budget than most of its rivals.



WooCommerce



WooCommerce is a free and open-source WordPress shopping cart plugin. It is owned and produced by WordPress. It is one of the most successful eCommerce choices on the market and appears on 30% of all stores on the internet. WooCommerce is the most desirable eCommerce platforms for small businesses that previously have a site on WordPress, or who work on fixed funds but still want a sturdy online store. It has thousands of third-party features and plugins, giving it an exceptional adaptability to adjust to most demands.



Squarespace



Squarespace is a New York-based SAAS company that presents website and eCommerce store building and entertaining to clients. Customers use the drag-and-drop functionality and pre-built website templates here to produce their web pages. Squarespace is most suitable for entrepreneurs and small business proprietors with essential eCommerce needs. The eCommerce platforms are useful, but only as a guide to the main website developer. Businesses with higher levels of online retail transactions or who manage large volumes of records would require a more dedicated platform.



Wix



Wix is a cloud-based website developer that permits users to create online storehouses through drag-and-drop tools. It has an expanded array of templates and ideas that make it simple for newcomers and resource-strapped business proprietors to build a compelling and practical website. Wix.com is the most suitable eCommerce platforms for small companies that do not have access to a dedicated web designer. The site builder itself is straightforward to use and the eCommerce functionality is strong enough to meet fundamental needs. Plugins can help increase functionality.



Big Cartel



Big Cartel is an eCommerce platforms developed by professionals, for professionals. Started in 2005, this SaaS site builder concentrates on producers who need a home to sell artwork, clothes, ornaments, and photo prints. Big Cartel is the most suited eCommerce platforms for artists and entrepreneurs who are looking for an alternative option to Etsy. It is a platform that understands the artist's needs. The builder itself is manageable and uncomplicated and encourages artists to put their most salutary foot forward.



Volusion



First created in 1999, Volusion is one of the longest-lasting eCommerce platforms. It continues to operate successfully despite the introduction of modern opponents such as Shopify and Wix, with over 30,000 stores using the system and with over USD 28 billion in sales. Volusion is the most suitable eCommerce platforms for startups and small businesses who want to start-off quickly but still have the opportunity to grow within their preferred solution.



