Best EHR Software in North America in 2021 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Electronic Health Record (EHR) is a digital edition of patients' information gathered scientifically and communicated among several facilities and agencies. It comprises patient demographics, medications, progress notes, symptoms, treatment plans, vital signs, past medical history, immunizations, laboratory data, and radiology reports. This software allows doctors & hospitals to monitor and establish efficient patient care. EHR makes patient information available in a timely and secure manner to the authorized personnel.



North America holds the major share of the global Best EHR Software market, followed by Europe. The major market share of North America can be ascribed to the government mandates for executing EHR solutions in hospitals; the presence of key EHR software vendors, such as Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, MEDITECH, CPSI, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.; and technological innovations for the development of next-generation EHR solutions. North America has been among the frontrunners in the growth of the IT framework for hospitals. North America offers profitable growth opportunities for the EHR software market due to a strong IT infrastructure and growing investments and regulatory mandates favoring the healthcare IT solutions in the region.



EHR Software Companies Quadrant Positioning



360Quadrants has assessed 30+ EHR software vendors, out of which 23 were selected and then placed on a quadrant under:



Visionary Leaders

Innovators

Dynamic Differentiators

Emerging Leaders



Epic Systems Corporation, Advanced MD, General Electric Company, Cerner Corporation, EclinicalWorks, Medical Information Technology Inc., Nxgn Management, LLC, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, and WebPT have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the EHR Software market.



Athenahealth, Greenway Health, LLC, and Medhosthave been recognized as Innovators in the EHR Software market.



Azalea Health, CentralReach, ClinicSource, DrChrono, TherapyNotes, and Intersystems Corporation



have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the EHR Software market.



CureMD Healthcare (Medipro), Cantata Health, Nextech Systems, LLC, OfficeAlly Inc., and Welligent, Inc. have been positioned as Emerging Leaders in the EHR Software market.



360Quadrants Assessment Method



360Quadrants carefully selected and evaluated some of the Top EHR Software providers in North America. These software vendors were analyzed and evaluated based on more than 150 key parameters that were collected from the product offering and business strategy implemented by software providers, insights gained from industry experts, and inputs from buyers. All these data points were assigned a systematic weightage based on their priority, post which the inputs were evaluated. This enabled the analysts to figure out the total score, based on which the EHR software providers in North America were ranked and plotted on 360Quadrants.



