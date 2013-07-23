Best Electronic Cigarette Promotions List Released by eCig Deals

Edinburgh, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- With the almost ridiculous number of electronic cigarette companies out there it’s hard to determine if you’re getting the best deal sometimes. eCig Deals founder and primary contributing writer, Brian Logan, hopes to help vapers (term used to describe electronic cigarette users) with his site’s Best Electronic Cigarette UK Deals mini page. The page lists five of the best deals currently available on electronic cigarettes in the UK and requires buyers to simply enter the code during checkout. Green Smoke and JacVapour are featured on this list with codes granting 10 and 15% off, respectively.



Electronic cigarettes have gained notoriety in the news recently due to proposed regulations by the MHRA and European Parliament. Chinese pharmacist Hon Lik invented the modern day electronic cigarette after losing his father to lung cancer. His invention was globally embraced as the best option for tobacco smokers as users go through similar motions without the harm of tobacco. The explosion of the e-cig market even caught the eye of large tobacco companies like US-based Lorillard. Hoping to get in early on the expanding market, Lorillard purchased Blu Cigs for a reported $135 million in April of 2012.



About eCig Deals

eCig Deals was founded in 2013 by Logan to publish the most current deals on electronic cigarettes in the UK. Logan was a former 20 per day tobacco smoker who discovered e cigs at his local grocer. He found his first pack of electronic cigarettes to be rather tasteful but noticed that flavours and drags were relatively inconsistent. Logan then searched for a solid e-cig alternative to tobacco cigarettes and ended up spending several hundred pounds during the search. Realizing that others were probably in the same boat as he, Logan launch eCig Deals with reviews on e-cigarette companies and starters. Logan urges visitors to contact him with any deals not listed on eCig Deals to help other vapers save a bit more on their next purchase.



Brian Logan

eCig Deals

Edinburgh, Scotland

inquiry@ecigdeals.co.uk

http://www.ecigdeals.co.uk