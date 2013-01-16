Best Electronic Keyboards for Beginners Are Revealed at Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Articate.com have just been discussing some of the best electronic keyboards for beginners in order to help people decide which one to buy.



There are hundreds of different keyboards being sold online these days. The cheapest ones cost no more than around $50, whilst the more expensive ones can cost several thousand dollars.



Most beginners tend to favour those that are reasonably priced (without being too expensive), and have more than enough features to keep them satisfied, particularly when it comes to learning how to play this instrument.



According to this latest article, many of Yamaha's portable keyboards could be considered to be the best electronic keyboards for beginners because they have lots of voices, styles and songs built in, as well as their own built-in learning suite in many cases.



They also tend to come with their own headphones, stand and power supply in a lot of cases, which will help people get up and running straight away.



Other keyboards worth considering are some of the ones available from Casio. These are available for as little as $50 for a mini keyboard, but a good quality keyboard with at least 61 keys is available for between $100 and $200, and are specifically designed for beginners.



For example the LK165 is actually a lighted keyboard that has keys that light up, and comes with a 3-step lesson system which grades each performance and helps people improve.



A spokesman for Articate.com said: "I will always recommend a Yamaha keyboard for those people who want to learn how to play, but I would never put people off buying a Casio keyboard because they tend to be excellent value for money and generally have a lot of positive customer reviews."



