Best Espresso Machines in December 2013 Are Revealed at Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- In this day and age a lot of people like to brew their own coffee at home, which is why sales of espresso machines continue to rise year on year. So to help people find the best one to buy, Articate.com have recently posted a new article that lists the best espresso machines right now in December 2013 (and January 2014).



According to this article, there are two in particular that appear to be the best ones to buy based on customer feedback and the actual quality of the coffee that is produced, which is obviously the most important factor.



The first machine that is recommended is a top-of-the-range model that is said to be every bit as good as a commercial model as it has lots of impressive features.



For instance it has dual stainless steel boilers that provide simultaneous espresso extraction and steaming, as well as backlit LCD displays, an electronic PID temperature control and an over-pressure valve for optimal flavor.



The other espresso machine that is recommended is more suitable for those people who still want to make a perfect espresso or latte, but don't want to pay through the roof for a top-of-the-range machine.



"The Nespresso machines are widely regarded as being some of the best espresso makers, and the one that we have recommended here is arguably the best one to buy because it comes with a free Aeroccino Plus Milk Frother and brews a delicious cup of espresso in just 25-30 minutes," said an Articate.com spokesperson.



"However the other espresso maker that we have recommended - the top-of-the-range espresso machine - is arguably the best espresso machine on the market right now as we near the end of 2013 and the beginning of 2014."



Details of both of these machines that were named the best top-rated espresso machines in 2013 can be found at:



http://articate.com/2013/12/26/the-best-top-rated-espresso-machines-in-2013-2014/



About Articate.com

Articate.com prides itself on finding the very best products for its readers, and regularly reviews many of the hottest new products that are being released every week.