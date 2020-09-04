Best Event Management Software in 2020 – Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- Event Management Software helps businesses or individual users in effectively organizing all the important aspects of an event. The major advantage of using an Event Management Software is that the software helps users in increasing registrations for events, while decreasing the number of resources required.



360Quadrants has assessed the best Event Management Software companies. This assessment helps buyers in selecting the most appropriate software that aligns with their specifications. All these companies have been carefully evaluated based on their product portfolios and business strategies and are positioned on a quadrant, which is updated on a quarterly basis.



360Quadrants also helps businesses by performing a SWOT analysis and providing critical insights gained from the analysis. It has also observed a few upcoming trends which will probably have a profound impact on the Event Management Software Market. These trends include an increase in the usage of wearables, increase in demand for personalization, facial recognition, and cashless payments.



EVENT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE VENDOR ASSESSMENT

More than 25 companies offering Event Management Software were assessed, of which the top 12 software providers were positioned on a quadrant under:

- Visionary Leaders

- Innovators

- Dynamic Differentiators, and

- Emerging Leaders



Cvent Event Management, Bevy, Eventbrite, Bizzabo, and Splash have been identified as Visionary Leaders.

Odoo Events has been identified as an Innovator the Event Management Software market.

Allevents, Conversation Starter, and Evite have been identified as Emerging Companies, as the companies have specialized product offerings and decent business strategies which help them in steady growth.

Townscript, Birtix24 Event Management, and Banquet have been acknowledged as Dynamic Differentiators, as the companies have innovative portfolios of solutions and services.



360QUADRANTS EVALUATION APPROACH

Vendors providing the top Event Management Software solutions have been assessed by a team of experts in the area of event management. The assessment majorly considers product portfolios, business strategies, and inputs from buyers and industry experts. All the important products and business strategy parameters were assigned weightages as per the data collected. All the inputs were then thoroughly evaluated. This approach generally helps in assigning a final rating to all the companies that are selected for the assessment. After the ratings were assigned, each software vendor was placed on a relative position on the 360Quadrant.



