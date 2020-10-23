Best Exam Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Exam software provides a platform for users that enables them to create and conduct online exams. The software comes with a computer-based evaluation option and helps users in automating the assessment process. All the information related to the assessments and exams is collected in a single platform. The major features of the exam software include assessments, test authoring tools, test-taking, texts and images, user management, online tests, and question banks.



360Quadrants selected top vendors offering the best exam software in the market. These vendors were accurately analyzed based on their products and business strategies. This study will help buyers to choose the most appropriate exam software as per their requirements.



360Quadrants performs thorough SWOT analysis and properly analyzes the vendors selected for assessment. This analysis lets the solution providers learn about market growth and trends in the market so that they can adopt strategies that are necessary to grow and expand. 360Quadrants provides a complete list of top vendors and narrow down the vendor selection procedure.



Exam Software Companies Quadrant Placement



360Quadrants has evaluated 21 software vendors that offer exam software, out of which the top 10 were positioned on a quadrant under visionary leaders, innovators, dynamic differentiators, and emerging companies.



ProProfs Quiz Maker, ExamSoft, and Think Exam were identified as Visionary Leaders in the exam software space.



Easy LMS and ClassMarkerwere recognized as Innovators in the exam software space.



WISEflow and DigiExamwereconsideredas Emerging Companies in the exam software space.



fastest, ExamN, and QuestBasewere identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the exam software space.



360Quadrants Evaluation Approach



Top exam software vendors are ranked by trained researchers and analysts after having done a significant amount of research. This analysis is done based on product maturity and company maturity criterion. Product maturity is completely based on the product base offered by the vendor whereas, company maturity is based on the company's growth, strategies, global presence, and many such factors that are based on the company's growth and expansion.



More than 100 parameters were selected while evaluating exam software vendors that will be updated twice in a year. Based on weights assigned on each parameter, ratings are done for shortlisted vendors. Based on these assigned ratings, vendors are placed in the respective quadrants.



About 360Quadrants



360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Language Learning Software, Study Tools, and eLearning Authoring Tools.