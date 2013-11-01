Best Eye Cream for Puffiness Relies on Peptides to Solve Embarrassing Problem

Oakland, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Many women suffer from chronic under eye puffiness which is also referred to as "bags under the eyes". While the problem can sometimes cause physical discomfort, the most typical reaction is embarrassment. According to numerous expert sources, a person's outward appearance can have a significant impact on their self esteem. These negative feelings ultimately affect other areas of life including social, work and family situations.



Puffy eyes can be caused by a number of factors and finding the root cause is key to solving the problem. Lymphatic drainage issues are a common cause of under eye puffiness. Sleeping with the head slightly elevated may help lessen overnight fluid buildup. Using an eye cream or serum designed specifically for this purpose can help as well.



According to THAT Skin Care, its best eye cream for puffiness contains a combination of effective ingredients including 3 important peptides. Well-known in cosmetic and skin care circles, peptides are key ingredients in many beauty products and serve a number of different purposes. Made up of amino acids, peptides are generally considered safe and beneficial for use in skin care products.



Look For These Peptides To "Make Your Peepers Pop":



1. Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7 is considered a regenerating peptide because it helps encourage new collagen and hyaluronic acid production. These components occur naturally in the skin but tend to break down and diminish with age. Increasing these factors helps improve skin tone and elasticity. Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7 also helps reduce inflammation.



2. Dipeptide-2 functions as a skin conditioning ingredient and is also believed to improve lymphatic circulation. It's used in under eye treatment products to improve the appearance of puffiness, bags and dark circles.



3. Acetyl Tetrapeptide-5 helps with excess fluid retention by stimulating circulation and detoxification. Anti-inflammatory effects help improve the look of dark circles that often accompany bags and puffiness. In addition, this peptide helps protect against collagen loss.



THAT Eye Cream's All-In-One Eye Gel with Vitamin C is a serum-like formula. It contains all three of these peptides along with a number of other soothing, skin-friendly ingredients to deal with under eye puffiness, dark circles and crow's feet. Stop by ThatEyeCream.com for additional details.