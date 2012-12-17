Best Eye Vision Correction Center in South Florida at Braverman Eye Center

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Being a leader in refractive Lensectomy and Cataract Surgery in South Florida, Braverman Eye Center is a holy place for the patients suffering from eye sight issues like Cataract, Blindness, Glaucoma, Astigmatism and Myopia.



With over ten thousand satisfied cataract ad refractive lesectomy patients, Braverman Eye Center uses the upgraded Tecnis Multifocal lens implants, Restor Multifocal lens implants and Crystalens, which allows the patients to have far, intermediate and near vision. The technique used to operate such cases, is Laser Assisted Cataract Extraction (LACE).



Properly done cataract and refractive lensectomy in otherwise healthy eyes can rid you of your glasses 90-95% of the time. In 5-10 % of the cases, if a touchup is needed, the LACE technique can be used. This technique uses LASIK or Laser Vision Correction techniques to touch up the results of cataract/lensectomy surgery, when needed. LASIK is the safest and most successful choice for those patients who have issues with vision and want to get rid of their glasses. LASIK (Laser Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis), is a widely adapted laser vision correction procedure worldwide. The reason for such wide adaptability is its capability to change the shape of the cornea permanently. LASIK can decrease the dependency on glasses or contact lenses.



Braverman Eye Center has board certified ophthalmologists who belong to the fellowship of the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Their availability to the eye center is dynamic, as all of Braverman Center eye doctors in West Palm Beach Lasik, are local and available in case of emergency. The doctors at Braverman Eye Center are all well trained and sub-specialized in many sub-specialties including Refractive Premium Cataract and Implant Surgery, Corneal and LASIK Surgery, Glaucoma Surgery, Oculo-Plastic Surgery, Orbital Surgery, Botox and Restylane Injections.



Paying for your expenses will not be an issue when you are visiting the clinic as the Braverman Eye Center accepts Medicare assignments and other insurance plans. They are committed to providing quaklity affordable patient care.



The customer-centric approach is what makes the eye center a preferred one amongst patients. The organization is committed to provide high-end laser vision correction and cataract surgery.



About the Braverman Eye Center - LASIK South Florida Specialists

The surgeons of the Braverman Eye Center are well-known as LASIK South Florida specialists. These renowned surgeons have also helped many South Florida and Miami cataract surgery patients enhance their vision. When you think of South Florida cataracts, think of Braverman Eye Center. Visit our specials page to learn more about cataract surgery / LASIK surgery cost and promotional offers at the Braverman Eye Center.



For more information please visit - http://www.bravermaneyecenter.com/