Best Facility Management Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Suite 430, Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2020 -- Facility management software helps companies monitor the complete maintenance and renovation process from a web-based interface. This system is intended to help organizations save time and resources to easily and efficiently manage their premises, properties, and tenants. Multi-location facility managers may conduct a variety of routine inspection and maintenance tasks with a comprehensive facilities management system, including inventory control, private contractor procurement and enforcement, job order delivery, predictive maintenance planning, billing, and business intelligence.



360Quadrants has identified many vendors and listed them, offering the best facility management software that will help companies make rational purchasing decisions. These quadrants are generated following an in-depth vendor assessment that includes a full range of capabilities, and go-to-business strategy for business development. These quadrants are revised every 90 days in the facility management software space and involve the enhanced review of the solutions and efficiency of the vendors by trained experts.



360Quadrants conducts a thorough SWOT analysis and assesses the vendors selected for placement accurately. This evaluation lets organizations gain information about future market prospects and developments so they can provide the solutions necessary for growth and sector development. 360Quadrants provides a comprehensive list of major corporations that ease the vendor selection process.



Quadrant Categorization for Facility Management Software

360Quadrants analyses 25 vendors in the facility management software space and 10 vendors are categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies and placed in the quadrant.



ServiceChannel, NetFacilities, and Oracle are identified as visionary leaders and placed on a quadrant in the facility management software space.



IBM and 360Facility have been described as innovators in the facility management software space.



Corrigo, Bixby and CAFM Explorer are identified as emerging companies in the facility management software space.



Angus Anywhere and Cobot have been categorized as dynamic differentiators in the facility management software space.



360Quadrants Assessment Method

Top vendors of facility management software are identified and placed in the quadrant by analysts and industry professionals after substantial research. The assessment of the vendor is carried out on the basis of two key factors which are product maturity and business maturity. Product maturity includes factors such as the range of software features, solutions provided, implementation models, and supported price choices, while business maturity includes factors such as regional reach, served markets, distribution networks, and organic and inorganic market strategy.



The selected vendors are then assessed by experts and researchers on more than 80 factors and parameters agreed upon. These factors and parameters are assigned weightages, and a ranking is generated for a specific vendor. This ranking would decide the placement of the vendor in the 360Quadrant and will be positioned accordingly.



360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Architecture Software, Expense Management Software, and 3D Printing Software.