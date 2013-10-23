Ken's Anglers Now Offers Corporate Fly Fishing Trips in Colorado

Littleton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Ken's Anglers, a company that provides expert-led fly fishing tours within an hour's drive of the scenic Littleton area, now offers guided corporate fly fishing trips.



For years the team at Ken's Anglers, 9826 West Hinsdale Place in Littleton, has led business groups, wedding parties, family reunions, convention goers and many other types of groups on successful fly fishing adventures. Now, they are inviting corporate groups from across Colorado to experience guided fly fishing tours.



“We’ve been guiding large groups on the rivers and streams surrounding Denver, Colorado since 2005,” said Ken Robak, owner of Ken's Anglers. “We're thrilled to now offer our expert-led fly fishing trip to Colorado corporations. Fly fishing is an adventure that, when led by one of our knowledgeable fly fishing guides, can provide both a memorable experience for individuals and an excellent team building opportunity for corporate groups."



Ken's Anglers' three seasoned experts – Robak, "Deke" Blea and Tom Caprio – all have decades of experience with fly fishing and a deep and contagious passion for the sport.



Located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains and surrounded by some of the best fly fishing in the world, Ken's Anglers provides guided fishing tours on Colorado’s premier rivers, including the South Platte, Blue, Clear Creek and South Park (including the Dream Stream and Tomahawk). Ken’s Anglers offers half day and full day walk and wade fly fishing guided trips on local rivers, streams and creeks, including the private waters of the Platte River. Beginners, expert anglers and families are welcome.



"Corporate groups will love being able to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city for a day to explore some breathtaking river scenery," Robak said. "The fact that you have a chance to hook into a trophy trout is just icing on the cake of enjoying the wilderness and bonding with your colleagues."



To book a tour or learn more about Ken's Anglers, including details about fly fishing in Colorado and a regularly updated fly fishing blog, guide profiles, a fly fishing photo gallery, fly fishing tips and techniques and much more, go to Kens-Anglers.com.



About Ken's Anglers

Ken’s Anglers (http://www.kens-anglers.com), is a team of veteran Colorado River guides. They are dedicated to providing exceptional fishing Colorado and exceptional fly fishing guide services to anglers of all abilities. People will experience quality service from our professional guides who are seasoned, knowledgeable and capable.