Local Company Announces Benefits of Corporate Fly Fishing Outings

Littleton, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Ken’s Anglers has made a name for itself as one of the top fly fishing trainers and fishing guides in the area.



Now the company is helping other businesses realize the benefits of team-building, fly fishing outings.



Here are a few of them:

- A fly fishing trip, either for a day or for a more extend period of time, is a great way to strengthen and promote long-lasting relationships between clients, colleagues and/or employees.

- A day of fly fishing can provide relief from meetings in a beautiful, stress-free setting.

- Everyone can participate in fly fishing, no matter if they are novices or experienced anglers.

- Often spending a day fly fishing with a client can help to close a deal.

- Some people don't like to play golf (really, it's true).

- We fish in gorgeous, wild country. When people are in inspiring surroundings, they begin to relax and think differently.

- Many corporations have learned that a great way to build team spirit is to do something together, away from the workplace, and completely out of the box.

- Guided Fishing Tours is not competitive and it's fun! After a day on the river, issues that seemed massive tend to shrink in size and become more manageable.

- In almost 100% of the cases, the cost of a corporate fly fishing trip can be written off as a business expense.



Ken Robak, owner of Ken’s Anglers, said companies are looking for creative ways to build team spirit. And many find their way to Ken’s Anglers for an unforgettable experience.



“Many doctors, lawyers, dentists and professional people have turned to fly fishing as an enjoyable and beneficial alternative, or addition to golfing,” he said. “We have the ability to take out groups of up to 12 anglers at a time, provide them with the necessary gear and get them into some great fish.”



Ken’s Anglers provides rod, reel and line, waders, flies, leader, and even a lunch. Trips can also be customized and include access to private water for specific team building activities.



For more information about the corporate fly fishing trend or Ken’s Anglers, contact Ken Robak at (303) 501-5247 or visit Ken’s Anglers online at www.kens-anglers.com.



About Ken’s Anglers

Ken’s Anglers (http://www.kens-anglers.com), Located in Littleton, Colorado in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, and surrounded by some of the best fly fishing in the world, Ken’s Anglers offers half-day and full-day walk and wade fly fishing guided trips on local rivers, streams and creeks, including private waters of the Platte River. Ken’s Anglers also offers beginners, expert anglers and families everything needed to outfit them for any fly fishing experience. Friendly and experienced fly fishing guides lead anglers on a variety of Colorado waters and help them experience an unforgettable adventure.