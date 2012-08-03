Best for Bride Announces Expansion of Product Line With New Partnership and Dress Collections from Designer Sophia Tolli and Engagement Story Contest

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Best for Bride, one of Canada’s eminent and most exclusive specialty full service wedding boutiques, announces the expansion of their product line with exquisite new Sophia Tolli Bridal dress collections from their new partnership with Designer Sophia Tolli. The boutique also announces season five of their engagement story contest with a chance for a lucky bride to win $1,000 towards the purchase of her bridal gown and bridesmaid dresses.



Best for Bride is a premiere specialty bridal boutique that is famous for being the one stop resource for any bride that desires a high quality, glamorous wedding dress for her special day. The boutique has helped thousands of brides find the perfect dress for their wedding as well as to help her select the perfect, complementing attire for her bridesmaids with their partnerships with Mori Lee Bridal Collection, Jasmine Bridals, Jade Daniels, J. Valentina, Alfred Angelo Wedding Dresses and many more. Now, this boutique that is known for high couture and its commitment to customer satisfaction is proud to announce that they are expanding their product line to include dresses and apparel from designer Sophia Tolli. Tolli’s dresses are amazing, artful creations that are known for their sophistication, style and elegance and are certain to leave the wedding party breathless as the bride makes a stunning entrance and begins her walk down the aisle.



In addition to offering a wide range of breathtaking, enchanting, formal gowns for the bride, this boutique also offers a wide range styles and price ranges for beautiful Mori Lee Bridesmaids dresses, Jasmine Mother of the Bride or Mori Lee Mother of the Groom gowns, and even Prom dresses, as the unique wedding collections offered by the boutique has something for every taste and formal occasion! For a limited time, customers will also receive 15% off their purchase of wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses, and they will also have the opportunity to enter Season Five of Best for Bride’s Engagement Story Contest with a chance to win a certificate for $1,000 towards their purchase of bridal gowns and bridesmaid dresses. Whether a bride’s engagement story was romantic, unexpected, or even funny, the boutique welcomes all submissions to the contest!



Best for Bride currently offers three convenient locations to assist bridal customers with every detail of their wedding. In addition to helping the bride and her wedding party pick out the perfect attire for their special event with spectacular wedding dresses and bridal gowns, the shop also offers many additional services to help each wedding couple make certain that their special day is both perfect and unique. The wedding professionals at the shop offer additional tips and advice and assist with the various stages of planning to ensure that every detail of the couple’s nuptials is filled with happiness, excitement and wonder!



Experts at the shop know just how special this day is for the bride and the entire wedding party, and will help her to select the perfect dress for herself and her bridesmaids so that each bride and bridesmaid feels their most beautiful and confident during the wedding. This boutique has a wide array of gorgeous and affordable bridal attire that range from sophisticated designs to dazzling gowns straight from a fairytale that ensures that every bride will find that one best wedding dress that will highlight everything that is special about her while helping her to stick within her shopping budget.



Purchasing the bridal gown is only the beginning of planning and preparing for the wedding day, so the wedding experts at the shop also provide additional beneficial tips, advice and suggestions for every other detail of the wedding celebration. In addition to helping brides and bridesmaids to select their dresses from a wide range and selection of styles and sizes, the boutique also offers exceptional specialized care and service with exquisite, tailored, mother of the bride dresses, and also offers a full range of additional wedding accessories, such as wedding invitations, wedding alterations, flowers, cakes, wedding favors, dress preservation, wedding attire for children, wedding shoes and much more. The shop can even help the bride exceed her dreams for her wedding day by offering additional helpful advice for her wedding day make-up, and to help connect her with area expert hair stylists and wedding photographers to ensure that each bride’s personal beauty is at her most sensational and that the events of the special day are recorded and preserved for a lifetime. The boutique also helps the groom with tips on tuxedo selection and limousine rentals to help the event go more smoothly. Whether the planned wedding event is big or small, formal or informal, this boutique is the one resource that any couple needs to ensure that their wedding celebration will be perfect, memorable, fashionable and fun!



There are three convenient locations for this boutique to best serve the needs of all of their clients: 5359 Dundas St. West in Etobicoke, 566A Sheppard Ave. West in Toronto, and 303 Dunlop St. West in Barrie. Shops are open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 11 am.-8 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Appointments are recommended to ensure that the shop’s specialists can give each special couple and their wedding party the time and attention that they need and deserve so that aspect of the wedding is planned in perfect detail to ensure its success.



To speak with a wedding expert and learn more about how Best for Bride can help any couple plan for the perfect wedding on any budget, please visit the company’s website at: http://www.bestforbride.com .



About Best for Bride

Best for Bride is one of Canada’s premiere specialty boutique’s providing full wedding services. The knowledgeable, helpful experts at Best for Bride assist with every aspect of wedding planning and preparation to ensure the success of this special lifetime event.



Contact Information:



Best for Bride

Email: sales@bestforbride.com.

Telephone: 1-877-373-7702



Best for Bride by Location:



Bridal store in Etobicoke (Mississauga)

Etobicoke (Mississauga) Store Location:

5359 Dundas St. West (at Kipling)

Etobicoke, ON, Canada, M9B 1B1

Phone: (416) 233-3393



Toronto Wedding Store:

566A Sheppard Av. West (at Bathurst)

Toronto, ON, Canada, M3H 2R9

Phone: (647) 430-7498



Barrie Bridal Boutique:

303 Dunlop St. West (at Highway 400)

Barrie, ON, Canada, L4N 1C1

Phone: (705) 503-3300