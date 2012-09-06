Best for Bride Now Carries Exclusive Collection of Sophia Tolli

Etobicoke, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- After the success of their partnership with Weddingstar in offering unique and exciting line of wedding favors, Best for Bride is all set to expand their wedding services by carrying exclusive bridal gown collection of Sophia Tolli, whose designs are creating sensation in fashion industry and have received rave reviews from customers as well as fashion designers.



The bridal collection of Sophia Tolli is rapidly increasing in popularity, as it offers classic plus couture designs, which includes strapless ball gowns, A-line dresses, halters and slim skirts. Sophia says, “My collection has two distinct feelings: soft romanticism and traditional bridal drama. My signature style will always be gowns with an exceptional fit and cut.”



Best for Bride is delighted and pleased in carrying the entire line of Sophia Tolli’s collection crafted by Mon Cheri. The exclusive collection has amazing options for brides looking for gorgeous bridesmaid dresses that fit their delicate body providing excellent quality along with comfort features.



The best feature of Sophia Tolli’s wedding dresses is every bridal gown is elegant and streamlined to provide perfect draping, excellent fit and brilliant construction. The wedding gowns are available from size 0 to 28, which makes easier for every bride to choose from wide sizes as well as designs. The Sophia Tolli’s collection is gem of bridal wear because it provides affordable dresses, which is extremely difficult to locate in other bridal collections.



Now, customers can easily look for best bridal dress on any of the Best for Bride showroom. They can even order their desired bridal dresses online by viewing color swatch and size and placing the order at orders@bestforbride.com by specifying the dress style, color, size and wedding date. Once the order is placed, Best for Bride executives will send the detailed information of the further process. The shipping is free of cost and for limited period of time, they are even curtailing tax charges.



Contact Information:



Olga Pomeransky

Best for Bride

Sr. Manager

5359 Dundas St. West

Etobicoke, ON Canada M9B 1B1

Voice: (416) 233-3393

Website: http://www.bestforbride.com/



Showrooms:



Bridal store in Etobicoke (Mississauga)

5359 Dundas St. West (at Kipling)

Etobicoke, ON, Canada, M9B 1B1

Phone: (416) 233-3393



Toronto Wedding Store



566A Sheppard Av. West (at Bathurst)

Toronto, ON, Canada, M3H 2R9

Phone: (647) 430-7498



Barrie Bridal Boutique



303 Dunlop St. West (at Highway 400)

Barrie, ON, Canada, L4N 1C1

Phone: (705) 503-3300