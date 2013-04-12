Best for Hearing Announces Hearing Awareness Community Campaign

Roseburg, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- According to the Center For Disease Control there are over 37 million Americans suffering from the effects of hearing loss, making it among most under-diagnosed health problems in this country. Many who are beginning to lose their hearing are unaware that they are afflicted. Tragically, untreated hearing loss in adults can gradually lead to interpersonal conflicts, social isolation, depression, a reduction of income and or a host of other stress related health conditions. Regular hearing exams to detect ear diseases and declining hearing and are just as important as eye exams, but are much less likely to be sought.



To combat this growing problem and to promote a better understanding of hearing health in Douglas County, Best For Hearing has created the "Hearing Health Community Awareness" program. David Brockett, a Hearing Instrument Specialist at Best For Hearing said," We've just launched the Hearing Health Community Awareness Campaign that is the first of it's kind in Douglas County. The purpose of the program is to encourage adults to obtain regular hearing screenings, to educate, raise awareness of the importance of good hearing health and at the same time, give back to the community”.



As an incentive to encourage participation, Best For Hearing is offering one free caption phone to each hearing impaired person who has their hearing checked, and is donating pairs of their most advanced digital hearing aids to all churches and non-profit organizations who complete the program. Mr. Brockett went on to say, "The objectives of the program are two-fold, to promote hearing awareness, and to improve the lives of hearing impaired adults in Douglas County. The most rewarding part of our work is to see the excitement and sometimes the tears of joy on the faces of our patients when they are able to answer the phone again, participate confidently in conversations and hear what their grandchildren or pastor is saying. Our goal is to give away over $100,000 worth hearing aids to churches and non-profit organizations in Douglas County, and scores of caption phones to the hearing impaired.”



About Best For Hearing

Best For Hearing is the local office for All American Hearing of Portland, OR. among the services they offer are; free hearing screenings, complete hearing exams, hearing aid dispensing and repair, hearing heath counseling and lifetime complimentary service maintenance for all their patients.



Media Contact:

Cindy Stanphill, Patient Services Coordinator

cstanphill@aah.net

Roseburg, OR

http://www.allamericanhearing.com/hearing-aids/statewide-hearing-roseburg/