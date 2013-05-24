Best Free iPod & iPhone File Manager App - Leawo iOS File Manager Released

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Leawo Software, the professional multimedia solution provider, mainly specializes in processing and broadcasting media over the Internet as well as in the daily life, has released Leawo iOS File Manager v1.0.0, which is used for exploring and managing files in iPhone and iPod touch. Leawo iOS File Manager has 8 powerful functions, so it can be treated as the best free iPod touch & iPhone file manager app.



Leawo iOS File Manager is an application for browsing and managing files in iOS devices like iPhone and iPod touch. In order to solve those iPhone and iPod touch users' file managing problems, Leawo Software released this wonderful file management application on the 22th of May, 2013. Although it is a new born app, it will meet all kinds of i-devices files' browsing and managing needs of the users. Various kinds of files can be directly browsed and managed in Leawo iOS File Manager, and this app will make iPhone and iPod touch more user-friendly. This is a free and green application, so users can download it on App Store with no worry.



Key features of Leawo iOS File Manager v1.0.0



1. This is a totally free app, once download, lifetime use!

2. After importing files into this app, all files in iPhone or iPod touch will be shown when the app is running.

3. Directly play and manage audio files in this app with supported formats: MP3, M4A, AAC, WAV.

4. Browse and play video files directly in this file manager with the following formats: MOV, MP4, 3GP, MPV.

5. Browsing and managing document files with ease. PDF, TXT, Microsoft Office, Keynote, and webpages are supported. Bookmarks of the document files can be added and managed in the app.

6. Images of the formats below can be directly browsed and managed: JPG, JPEG, PNG, GIF, BMP, ICO, TIF, TIFF, CUR, XBM.

7. A third party app is allowed to be used with the “Open In” function of Leawo iOS File Manager, while the file manager can still be on the run. The formats of audio, video, document files which are not mentioned above can be opened in third party apps.

8. Email function is used for emailing files in the iPhone and iPod touch, this is helpful when users want to share files with others.

9. The encryption function of this app is of help to protect user’s important folders and privacies.

10. The searching function in this app is of great use. Users can take advantage of this function to find target files easily.



