Best Gastroenterologist in Beverly Hills, Meet Dr. Berookim

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- People need to see a gastroenterologist for a variety of reasons. These reasons could include needing a colonoscopy examination, having moderate to severe digestive issues, or for treatment of acid reflux, to name a few. But finding a GI doctor in the Beverly Hills area can be difficult—even daunting—especially if the patient isn’t going through their primary physician.



However, there are some tips that can make finding a qualified and caring gastroenterologist easier.



Recommendations from family, friends, and co-workers can help. So too, can looking at certifications, awards, and where the physician has admitting privileges, and even Yelp reviews can be very helpful. A look through all of these qualifications might lead one to Dr. Berookim, MD, FACG, a double-board certified and award-winning gastroenterologist based in Beverly Hills, who has gotten high ratings from patients.



A highly qualified Beverly Hills GI doctor, Dr. Berookim has received numerous awards. Among the honor he’s received include: America’s Top Gastroenterologist, America’s Top Physicians, UCLA Chancellor’s Humanitarian Award, Patients' Choice Award, and a Best of Beverly Hills Award. What’s more, Dr. Berookim has admitted privileges at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, one of the top hospitals in the U.S. (ranked #13 in the 2013 U.S. News & World Report). He has also received high ratings on Yelp, with patient’s rating him an overall average of 4.5 stars out of 5.



What separates Dr. Berookim from other gastroenterologists isn’t just his awards, education, or ratings—he puts patient care and is genuinely concerned with those he treats. Explains Dr. Berookim: "I believe in treating each patient like family and giving them the respect, honesty and care they deserve. My patients have the confidence and trust that I always have their best interest in mind."



Dr. Berookim adds that his goal is “is to give each patient the highest level of care with the best possible outcome – your health is my top priority.”



Those looking for a gastroenterologist can get more information about Dr. Berookim,or those who would like to schedule an appointment with him, can call 310-271-1122.



Website: http://gidoctor.com/about-us/meet-dr-berookim

Author: http://websitegrowth.com

Contact: 310-271-1122

150 N Robertson Blvd, Suite 204

Beverly Hills, CA 90211