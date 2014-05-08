Best Gifts for Mom on 2014 Mother's Day, Announced by Leawo

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Mother's Day 2014 is just around the corner, which means time is running out if you haven't thought of good gift ideas. For those of you still scrambling to find the perfect gift that really makes her smile, Leawo Software is ready to help. Get some ideas from Leawo's newly-baked list of top 3 gifts that mother is sure to cherish. For all of those years mom has dedicated to providing you with the very best, Mother's Day gives reason to return the favor. Grab this great chance to express love and gratitude to your mother.



Finding mom the perfect gift is far from easy, but you know she deserves the very best. Rather than heading to the mall, making personalized and one-of-a-kind Mother's Day gift is really a thoughtful and unique way to show mom that you are thinking of her. Mom always cherishes gifts "from the heart". So the very best gift Leawo suggests is a photo slideshow video. Just gather all memorable and touching photos you stayed with mom or captured for mom, then use the photo slideshow maker to make a slideshow video with your thank you words. You can surprise mom on Mother's Day with this elaborate photo slideshow. Surely your mom will be the happiest.



For mom digging tech and gadgets, a tablet will be a perfect choice for this year's Mother's Day. Why Leawo suggests such a gift? Especially if your mom likes to lounge around on the couch while surfing the web and consuming digital content, perhaps a tablet is right up her alley. For your iOS addicted mom, you can get an iPad for as low as $299 for the first-generation iPad mini. You can even shell out a bit more cash for a better version. The 2nd-gen iPad mini comes with a Retina display and a much faster processor for $399. If you also consider buying an app to help mom transfer apps, music, movies, TV shows, ringtones, eBooks, photos and Camera Roll files among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs easily, the iPad Transfer, which can do what iTunes can't do, is the way to go.



The third great gift Leawo recommend is the headphone. A great pair of headphone lets mom, if she is a music lover, listen to music from her smartphone or MP3 player in high-quality and without disturbing the entire household. On the flip side, a noise-cancelling pair can block out unwanted background sounds, like noisy children. Headphone also makes things like riding the subway, running or watching late night movies when everyone is asleep much better. It's also a great helper when taking speakerphone calls.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumers. The company contains lineup of award-winning products like Video Converter Ultimate, iTransfer, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy, and iOS Data Recovery on Win or Mac platform. Currently Leawo offers 50% off discount on Video Converter Ultimate and iTransfer Bundle. Both Win and Mac versions join in the promotion. The Mac version of Video Converter Ultimate could perform as a photo slideshow maker, while iTransfer could sever as an iPhone/iPad/iPod Transfer. For more information about the promotion, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/mothers-day/.