Best Golf Swing Has Launched a New Series of Bite Sized Animated Videos to Beef Up Any Game

Cornwall, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- The "Best golf swing" video series gives golfers tasty bite-sized videos to beef up any game. Best golf swing has launched a new series of bite sized animated videos on how avid golfers can craft the best swing possible.



In two minutes or less, the video snippets demonstrate the advice and the experience of such luminaries as Sean Foley, Peter Kessler, , Bob Torrance and many more golf gurus. These short, sharp, to-the-point lessons support would-be improvers in sorting the details of their swing action. With so much, often conflicting advice around, it's no wonder that golfers can become confused and overwhelmed. By limiting the video sessions to 120 seconds or less, even the most time-pressed golfer can benefit from this innovative and colorful series.



Now any golfer can profit from the wisdom of the most highly paid swing coaches on the pro tour. If you've ever asked "how do I improve my golf swing?" then visit vechub.com/Best-golf-swing/ to view the series. And new videos are being added all the time.



About Best Golf Swing

Best golf swing is a Youtube video channel dedicated to researching the mountains of pages written about the most integral sector of the game - the swing. That research mountain has been dissected, digested and published to enable all golfers to achieve a crafted, dependable swing that goes further and improves scores. In short, the Best Golf Swing puts the fun back into the game of golf.



Contact Info: Communications office, Vechub.com, Blackwater, Truro,

Cornwall. TR4 8UN

Email: bestgolfswing@vechub.com