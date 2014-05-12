Best Green Coffee Bean Extract Contains at Least 50% Chlorogenic Acid According to Experts

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- According to experts, the best green coffee bean extract supplement that consumers can find is one that contains at least 50% chlorogenic acid. In addition, it should be made of natural ingredients and without binders and fillers.



The weight loss supplement’s weight loss properties are primarily rooted in chlorogenic acid, a compound found in green coffee beans. The compound is believed to slow down the entrance of sugar into the bloodstream, which then results to reduced fat accumulation. Furthermore, it may boost metabolism, allowing the body to use up fatty acids more efficiently. It may also promote overall health as it is an antioxidant.



In order for consumers to experience these benefits, they should choose a green coffee bean extract supplement that contains at least 50% chlorogenic acid. Ideally, it should also be made of natural ingredients and without binders and fillers. Binders and fillers may slow down the body’s absorption of the supplement’s active ingredients.



While ideally green coffee bean extract may boost one’s weight loss efforts, not all green coffee bean extract products are created equal. Substandard products have proliferated, so consumers are advised to stake some precaution for them to avoid buying of those low-quality products. Moreover, one product that is guaranteed safe and of high quality is Choice Nutrition Supplements’ 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract. Made in the USA in a GMP certified facility, it contains 50% chlorogenic acid and free of binders and fillers.



“Since I have started taking the 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract I have noticed I have more energy throughout the day and it also helps to suppress my appetite. I was worried that it might make me jittery since I do not consume a lot of caffeine but I had no jittery effects and I am happy with this product.” – Teresa Stevens, 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract Customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com