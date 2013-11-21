Best Green Coffee Bean Extract Weight Loss Supplements in November 2013 Are Revealed at Pills-for-Weight-Loss.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- A popular diet pill review site has recently been looking at some of the green coffee diet pills that are currently on the market, and have picked out the ones they consider to be the best green coffee bean extract supplements for weight loss in November 2013.



These green coffee supplements, which are all featured on this page, were all chosen because they each contain 50% chlorogenic acid, which is slightly more than the recommended minimum of 45%, and they have all received lots of positive customer reviews.



The chlorogenic acid in green coffee helps to boost the metabolism, reduce cravings, reduce the production of glucose in the liver and slow the absorption of fat, which is why green coffee supplements have been found to be so effective at burning fat in numerous clinical studies.



"A lot of people are looking to lose a few pounds at this time of the year before the big Christmas binge, and green coffee supplements are perfect for this because they can help people lose 1-2 pounds per week without diet or exercise, or even more when taken as part of a healthy and active lifestyle," said a Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com spokesman.



"There are, however, some supplements that are more effective than others, which is why we have only recommended those that are made from high quality ingredients (and to the highest standards) and those that contain at least 50% chlorogenic acid."



Anyone that would like to take a look at the best green coffee bean extract supplements for weight loss in November 2013, can do so by visiting:



http://pills-for-weight-loss.com/2013/11/20/best-green-coffee-bean-extract-supplements-in-november-2013/



About Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com

Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com was created in April 2012 and features some general weight loss articles, as well as reviews of individual diet pills and supplements. It aims to provide helpful advice with regards to which weight loss supplements are the most effective.