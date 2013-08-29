Best Guide to Protect PC from Harmful and Money Making Viruses

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Most of the computer users are worried about the protection of their systems. From the beginning people look for reliable ways to protect their PC and all files and data. A computer system these days ask for protection from many threats like Malware, Viruses, Scams like Ukash Royal Canadian Mounted Police virus and hackers.



In the last few years, computer users especially in the US have seen very indifferent kind of virus scams like Ukash Royal Canadian Mounted Police virus. It is an upgrade version of Canadian Security Intelligence Service Ukash virus. It is the ransomware which hackers used to ask for ransom from PC owners. It locks the system and the owner have to do as the ransomware say in order to get their system back.



There is another virus of a similar nature called Internet Crime Complaint Center. It is also just a ransomware or a variant of the FBI virus from the police office. People do get scared to see such a warning on their screens. So, in order to protect themselves from any kind of trouble many people fall prey to it without actually identifying that it is legit or not. It is not more than a scam malware which is developed by very clever hackers to deceive PC owners for money.



Another type of virus which created nuisance in the US is ICE virus. It is a virus which indeed block everything on the screen and ask for $300 to $400 to unlock it. There are many cases reported from PC owners with ICE cyber attack.



There are solutions to protect systems from such scams and viruses. The expert security services provided by many anti malware and anti virus companies can be a great help for a problem free computer experience.



About Guides.Yoo Security

http://guides.yoosecurity.com is an ardent effort to provide 24*7 security solutions for all computers, mobiles along with virus/ malware removal, computer maintenance and data recovery. It offers people highly professional and trusted security experts in their computers. With its 24*7 expert services people can remove any infections and safeguard their computer on a daily basis.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

City: Colorado Springs

State: CO

Country: US

Contact Email: support@yoosecurity.com

Complete Address: 102 S. Tejon St.Suite 1100 Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Contact Phone: 719 578 3344

Website: http://guides.yoosecurity.com/