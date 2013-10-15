Best Halloween Costume Ideas of Leawo: Minions, Breaking Bad, Miley Cyrus, Gatsby and Grumpy Cat

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Halloween is almost around the corner and it's time to start figuring out what going to wear this year. For people who are not sure what to be this October 31, they're bound to get inspired from Leawo's list regarding 2013 Best Halloween Costumes. The trusted multimedia solution provider shared 5 creative Halloween costume ideas with Halloween fans to dress up and celebrate that spooky day.



A large amount of people choose to dress as something or someone relevant to popular culture on Halloween, and this year is no different. That's also the key reason why Leawo collected the trendiest Halloween costumes for reference. Now it's the time to reveal what great Halloween costumes Leawo shared in Halloween 2013. Just take a gander at the suggestions below and pick out the favorite. Surely Leawo's best Halloween costume ideas will make people stand-out from the party.



1. Minions

The No.1 trending costume recently is this cute cartoon character from "Despicable Me 2", which works for both kids and adults.



2. Breaking Bad

With the series finale happening less than two weeks ago, Breaking Bad costumes are sure to be ubiquitous this Halloween, whether it's as Walter White or even just going in a yellow Hazmat suit. Blue rock candy is obviously a must.



3. Miley Cyrus

Since Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke's performance at MTV Video Music Awards became a hit, Ms. Cyrus is surely going to be everywhere on October 31, along with lots of tongue, foam fingers and some Arizona Iced Tea. If someone choose to be Ms. Cyrus this year, it's better to bring a friend dressed as Robin Thicke.



4. Great Gatsby

Google reports that Gatsby costume searches are trending highest recently. So if someone is the fan of this year's blockbuster, why not dress up as one of the characters on the movie to stun others?



5. Grumpy Cat

For those who are the fans of Internet memes, Grumpy Cat is definitely a great, easy-to-assemble option. Just wear cat ears, some face paint and an ever-present scowl. That is indeed a solid costume that will be appreciated by anyone with a computer.



Once wearing the pick-out costume on Halloween, do remember to shoot some photos and precious Halloween memories on the party for sharing with friends. For those wanting to post the records online, they could even make use of Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate to take away the video format incompatibility problem.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide consumers. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Creator, iTunes Cleaner, Total Media Converter Ultimate, iTransfer, iOS Data Recovery to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently Leawo is holding the 2013 Halloween Special Offer and its hit Total Media Converter Ultimate is 50% price off on the promotion. For more details, please visit http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.