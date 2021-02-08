Best Help Desk Software in 2021 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Help Desk Software refers to the computer system used for logging customer queries and organizing and resolving them. Customers can raise tickets for their queries for resolving them. The help desk software benefits companies in various ways as it has provides quick turnovers on any technical issues, which enhances client satisfaction and retention. The software also helps in increasing the revenue and productivity of the organization. The major purpose of the help desk software is the centralized platform for customers and company for answering queries, troubleshooting problems and facilitating solutions.



360Quadrants has chosen a few of the Best Help Desk Software providers in the market. This assessment helps buyers know more about help desk software and make the most suitable alternative based on their software needs. All the help desk software providers in this evaluation have been evaluated against their products offered and business strategies and were placed on a quadrant, which is updated quarterly. 360Quadrants also offers a SWOT analysis and helps these software providers identify new opportunities and areas of development.



Help Desk Software Companies Quadrant Positioning



360Quadrants has assessed70software vendors that offer help desk software, out of which 30 were placed on a quadrant under the categories: Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.



Zendesk Suppor t, Zoho Desk, LiveChat, Freshdesk, Salesforce Service Cloud Help Desk Software, Intercom Help Desk, LogMeIn Rescue, Helpshift, Hiver, and Dixa have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the Help Desk Software market.



Salesforce Essentials, Oracle Service Cloud, and Kayako have been recognized as the Innovators in the Help Desk Software market.



osTicket, Agile CRM Help Desk Software, Issuetrak, GrooveHQ, Boomtown, Apptivo, and Thulium have been positioned as the Emerging Companies in the Help Desk Software market.



HappyFox, Gladly, LiveZilla, OTRS, Gmelius, Teamwork Desk, HelpCrunch, LiveHelpNow, Deskpro, and Vision Helpdesk have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the Help Desk Software market.



360Quadrants Assessment Methodology



360Quadrants has methodically assessed the Top Help Desk Software providers. These software providers were evaluated based on90preciselyselectedparameters, which were gathered based on the product and business strategy of the software provider, and the information obtained from buyers as well as industry experts. All these parameters were given a particular weightage, post which they were evaluated. This analysis also helps analysts calculate the complete score based on which the help desk software providers were ranked and positioned on 360Quadrants.



