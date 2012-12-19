Best Hiring Practices Developed by Scientific Management Techniques for Sonoco Products

Londonderry, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Sonoco is a multi-billion dollar global provider of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging and packaging supply chain services. From the headquarters in Hartsville, S.C., and more than 340 operations in 34 countries, the company produces packaging for a variety of industries and many of the world’s most recognized brands, serving customers in 85 nations.



Scientific Management Techniques (SMT), http://www.scientific-management.com, has delivered industrial skills training and assessment services for four decades. SMT supported Sonoco with identifying best candidates to hire. According to an executive at Sonoco Products Company, “We have been using SMT’s tools at Sonoco to help us make better hiring decisions for over 15 years. I can honestly say that within that time frame, the overall technical skills of our entire maintenance organization have increased considerably. Here at Sonoco, we made a conscious decision many years ago to hire better-qualified maintenance employees. These tools not only helped us pick the best candidates, but also established a baseline that all candidates must exceed in order to be hired. This hiring process, applied over that many years, has been a huge benefit to Sonoco. Prior to the use of the Standard Timing Model and the Electrical Skills Testing Device, Sonoco’s philosophy was to place practically anyone into our maintenance positions. The thought process at the time was we could train anyone to be a good maintenance employee. However, maintenance training can be expensive and the desired results are seldom achieved. Our practice today is to hire better qualified employees to start with and to minimize the necessary training required. We could not have made this transition without the SMT testing devices we use today.”



SMT has experienced a significant increase in business as manufacturing organizations search for solutions to the skills shortage. “We understand the hiring process in industry. Our clients use our machines to lower the risk and cost of hiring,” said Richard Whouley, founder of SMT “Identifying and quantifying skills prior to hire is the single most effective means to insure a quality, highly productive hiring decision in industrial settings. Our clients embrace our assessment machines and methodology due to the financial benefits and productivity enhancements delivered by identifying the most capable candidates and incumbents.” The assessment machines identify and quantify the skills required to operate, maintain, and troubleshoot a modern manufacturing facility.



SMT’s industrial skills training program is a hands-on, 100% demand-driven program. The curriculum has been built by and for industrial operations professionals over the last four decades. The program is particularly effective in an environment where education and industry work together to address and solve the skills shortage.



