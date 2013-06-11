Best Home Security Companies Announces Top 2013 Security Provider

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Best Home Security Companies, a reviewer of home security system providers, recently announced that FrontPoint Security has acquired the position of top security provider for 2013.



According to Best Home Security Companies, FrontPoint Security has quickly become a leader in home security systems. The company, which provides its clients with access to a state of the art security system, is best known for its affordability and effectiveness. FrontPoint Security’s many features include several types of alarms, a flexible system, home automation, and smart phone integration.



FrontPoint Security offers a 30-day risk free trial to individuals interested in trying its services. The company’s reviews, available for viewing on the Best Home Security Companies website, have been mostly positive—the company has a 9.3 out of 10 star rating.



“Frontpoint has provided us with great service,” said Josh Watson. “Their system is easy to set up and can be customized to fit your needs. Their prices are very competitive, and their customer service is great.”



The other top home security companies on Best Home Security Companies’ list are Protect America, ADT, Life Shield, and Vivint. Each company’s profile is complete with an overview, list of features, and pricing information. There are also many customer testimonials available for each security system, which can be down- and and up-voted depending on its level of helpfulness.



Best Home Security Companies regularly updates ratings and reviews, and has recently added several hundred new evaluations.



Individuals interested in reading more evaluations about top home security systems can visit the Best Home Security Companies website for more information. Best Home Security Companies recommends that homeowners install security systems for maximum safety.



About Best Home Security Companies

Best Home Security Companies allows customers to get real unbiased information about leading home security companies across the nation. The website offers reviews and ratings that can be very helpful material for potential customers in the market for the best security company for them. Best Home Security Companies has been advertised on major news networks such as BBC News, CNN, Fox News, and USA Today. Best Home Security Companies has been featured on several news sources, such as BBC, CNN, Fox, and USA Today. For more information, please visit http://best-home-security-companies.com/