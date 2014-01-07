Best Home Security Companies Launch New Meta-Review and New Top Five Picks

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Home security is a crucial issue for many Americans, and getting the right home security company can mean the difference between sleeping at night and becoming ever more paranoid. The good news is that the industry is more competitive than ever, using the latest technology to provide the best safety features, surveillance and alarm response possible. Best Home Security Companies is a website that specializes in cross referencing and reviewing the services offered by home security companies to compile a list of the top five providers. That list has recently been updated in light of new service packages.



Best Home Security take into account the unique selling points of each of their top five providers, as well as user review ratings across major resource and comparison centers. The reviews provide a summary overview of the company and a bullet point list of what brought them into the top five. Users then have the option to read a comprehensive review, go to the website, or call the company.



The comprehensive reviews include features, pricing and individual testimonials from existing users that can be used to contribute toward the decision making process. The site even provides a link to external reviews to help users corroborate what they are reading should they wish to.



A spokesperson for Best Home Security Companies explained, “We have updated our reviews because the market has become more competitive and newer companies more innovative in their use of emerging technologies for the purpose of home security, offering not only more comprehensive solutions but more cost effective as well. The new top five is established from our own independent reviews but also clearly shows customer feedback for the companies so that users needn’t only take our word for it. The key advantages to each of these companies are also outlined in summary for maximum efficiency should people be in a rush to make their decision.”



About Best Home Security Companies

Best Home Security Companies made it their goal to bring readers all of the newest information about home security companies and what they offer. They compile the best of the leading home security companies in order to help consumers make informed choices. For more information, please visit: http://best-home-security-companies.com