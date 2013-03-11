Best-Home-Security-Companies.com Announces Top Five Security Company Ranking Changes for 2013

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- The home security company review website Best-Home-Security-Companies.com has just announced that security provider Protect America has moved up to the #1 position for 2013 with additional changes in the top five ranking. The website features detailed reviews of the top home security companies and the systems that they provide, which are rated according to thousands of rating reviews from users.



As more Americans make plans for home security systems, they are increasingly making Best-Home-Security-Companies.com the first stop in assessing providers and their systems. The home security company review website has just announced that the top five ranking has seen some dramatic changes for 2013 with Protect America moving to the number one spot and moving ahead of FrontPoint, ADT and Vivint.



“The country’s best home security companies are constantly working hard to provide the best technology, services and pricing to potential customers, and our thousands of consumers that review them are highly discriminating when it comes to such an important aspect of their lives,” said a Best-Home-Security-Companies.com website spokesperson. “Due to those primary factors, the rankings can and do change annually.”



Since its founding in 1992, Protect America has secured over 400,000 households. Voted a consumers digest “Best Buy,” the company excels at technological offerings, price and customer service. With its #1 ranking for 2013, the company leads FrontPoint, ADT, Vivint, and Life Shield, which round out the top five in successive ranking order.



Each review provides a breakdown of the security company’s reputation/time within the industry, product features, pertinent technology, service plans and cost as well as specials and value-added incentives such as free trials or free installation. Additionally, readers will also find thousands of comprehensive reviews from actual clients and website readers.



In addition to the reviews and information on the top five home security companies, the website’s blog features a variety of articles on alarm systems and how to choose a provider. “Our goal as always is to help customers make the best decisions when it comes to home security providers,” said the review website spokesperson. “There is no greater responsibility than helping families protect their loved ones and property from harm, so providing them with the details of why these companies are among the best is akin to a sacred trust for us.” For more information, please visit http://best-home-security-companies.com



About Best-Home-Security-Companies.com

The Best Home Security Companies website features detailed reviews of the top security system providers that are rated according to thousands of rating reviews from users. Customers can get real unbiased information about home security companies with each review. Each review provides a breakdown of the security company’s reputation/time within the industry, product features, pertinent technology, service plans and cost as well as specials and value- added incentives such as free trials or free installation.