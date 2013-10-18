Best Hotel Booking Site Provides Great Convenience for Global Travelers

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Travelling to different parts of the world has become a lot easier as BookRoomsOnline launches its comprehensive travel booking and hotel reservation service. Touted as the best hotel booking site, this new online service caters to the needs of international travelers.



BookRoomsOnline offers three distinct services for its clients. It connects travelers to thousands of hotels from around the globe through its state of the art online booking tools. It also offers a flight reservation and booking service. And it has a rental car search facility for people who are looking for car rental in Europe and other parts of the globe.



BookRoomsOnline truly provides a one-stop-shop experience for its clients. Its online booking tool contains accurate information about pricing, hotel features, customer reviews, and possible alternative accommodations. This online service advises clients to use its hotel search facility to make their bookings more convenient and easier.



Booking a flight can be done from the website of BookRoomsOnline. Flight schedules of different airlines are posted on its website and these are updated regularly. It also provides a user-friendly reservation tool for travelers who want to book a flight online.



Another great service offered by this website is its car rental and car search tool. Travelers can book a car that will pick them up at the airport and transport them to their hotel or other destinations. All bookings and arrangements can be done completely online through the website of BookRoomsOnline.



This online booking service is getting a lot of praises and positive reviews from satisfied clients. Travelers from around the world appreciate the fact that BookRoomsOnline is providing its service free of charge.



With its dedication to offer a complete travel booking package for customers, this new service is living up to its name as the best hotel booking site in the world.