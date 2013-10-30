Best in Class Laser Tattoo Removal Now in Offered in Boston's North End

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Boston, MA – The best in class laser tattoo removal machine landed in Boston’s NorthEnd today at SoundShapes: Skin & Body Rejuvenation Center of Boston’s North End http://www.sound-shapes.com/laser-tattoo-removal-boston. SoundShapes, LLC uses the Alma Laser: Q-switched Nd:YAG laser to effectively and quickly remove all colors and sizes of tattoo on any skin type.



Key advantages of laser tattoo removal with Alma Lasers at SoundShapes: Skin & Body Rejuvenation Center of Boston’s North End:



- Free laser tattoo removal consultations



- FDA approved devices for laser tattoo removal



- No side effects from the laser tattoo removal treatment



- Effective treatment for all tattoos including dark tattoo inks (black, blue and green)



- Dramatic & rapid results



- No scarring



It is important to note that laser tattoo removal patients need to understand that it is impossible to remove a tattoo in one treatment. Laser tattoo removal patients need to expect to return for a few sessions to Boston’s North End for several laser tattoo removal treatments to achieve desired results. The number of laser tattoo sessions varies from case to case – depending on the shape, size, and colors of the tattoo.



People seek laser tattoo removal at SoundShapes of Boston’s North End for a variety of reasons. Laser tattii removal patients are generally very motivated for tattoo removal and very happy with results. Some of the most common reasons people seek laser tattoo removal:



- Tattoo is an ex’s name



- Patient is tired of having limited clothing options



- Patient doesn’t want their children to see it



- Tattoo is limiting acceptance to jobs or military



- The tattoo artist did poor quality work



- The tattoo has faded over time



- Attitudes toward the tattoo’s meaning have changed



If you are looking for laser tattoo removal in the greater Boston North End area, SoundShapes: Skin & Body Rejuvenation Center of Boston’s North End has the dedicated laser tattoo removal professionals that can help you with full and partial laser tattoo removal as well as laser tattoo lightening. Call our office today to book your complimentary consultation.



Contact Information

SoundShapes, LLC

http://www.sound-shapes.com

Skin & Body Rejuvenation Center of Boston’s North End

230 Commercial Street

Boston, MA 02109

T: (617) 367-1900