BEST Inc.: A Certified IPC Hand Soldering Service Provider, Offers BGA Reballing, and PCB Inspection Courses

BEST Inc. specializes in providing soldering tools, PCB rework/repair, and solder training. The professionals in their rework and repair team are well-versed and have no less than 5 years of experience. The company's IPC Certified master instructors provide specific application training daily. Their staff are also capable of handling projects with tough specifications. More so, BEST Inc. runs a Mobile Training Center (MTC), where they have a professional instructor train and teach in any location with all the vital tools necessary for solder training.



In response to a query, BEST Inc's spokesperson commented, "Through our adept IPC-certified soldering technicians, we carry out difficult BGA repair/reballing and PCB rework/repair. Our highly-advanced equipment will certainly ensure the reworks performed on your PCBs and BGAs are done and accomplished effectively. We are also a solder training company with expertise in certifying technicians in many IPC certification programs. At Best Inc., we also make provision for custom courses such as hand soldering and PCB rework."



Lead Free 101 (the basics of lead free hand soldering) helps new soldering students and electronics industry amateurs with knowledge and hands-on skills. The course lasts for 2 days, and it comprises a 25% classroom lecture and 75% hands on skills development sessions. Among Lead Free 101 topics are Basics of Lead-Free Soldering, Introduction to Metcal, Through-hole Lead-Free soldering, Component ID, IPC Class 2 workmanship standards, ESD, and Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Lead-Free soldering. The training sessions are also a platform where students can showcase their soldering skills. People who are also looking for IPC hand soldering services can reach out to BEST Inc.



The spokesperson further added, "Right from start to finish, EZReball process takes about 5 to 7 minutes. It involves the site preparation time, placement of the EZReball preform, reflow, cleaning and inspection. More so, it is about 1 to 2 minutes quicker than the paper preform technique, which needs the paper preform to be scrubbed off".



Furthermore, EZReball preform can be used once in BGA reballing. In IPC 7711/21 Procedure 5.7.6., it is acknowledged as one of the BGA reballing methods. It results in improved yields and faster reballing times. The basic nature of the EZReball™ BGA Reballing process is that it even allows beginner repair technicians to quickly and effectively perform the replacement of balls on a BGA, which then are packaged and shipped to customers based on their preference. They are also a classic, simple, and handy reballing system. These BGA reballing preforms are customized to various alloy and device array specifications without the need for costly tooling. Thus, people who would like to know BGA reballing cost can contact BEST Inc.



BEST Inc. is an authorized master IPC training and solder certification center that also provides PCB rework/repair and soldering tools. They also offer a PCB inspection course, which is ideal for personnel inspecting printed circuit assemblies and workers involved in vendor qualification. Hence, people who are interested in the PCB inspection course can get in touch with BEST Inc.



