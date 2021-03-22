BEST Inc.: A Reliable Soldering Company, Provides Solder Stencil, PCB Rework and Repair

Rolling Meadows, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- BEST Inc. has a team of soldering experts who help electronics companies with their productivity through quality PCB rework, repair, assembly, and staff training. The company has in its employ qualified IPC licensed soldering technicians with diverse modern equipment that make sure PCBs AND BGAs rework are done accurately. They deliver their jobs on schedule, and this has endeared them to many customers. BEST Inc. has been awarded the best in PCB rework category 5 times in its 14 years of existence; this also has made them a trusted company to clients.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of BEST Inc. commented, "We have several ways by which clients can work with us when they want to do PCB rework and repair. They can decide that we do the work completely for them, we can also train them on how to do the work, and they can buy the materials from us while they do the job themselves. Our customers have been able to save millions of dollars due to the assistance we give to them with the rework/repair process. This is because no other single function in the assembly process is detrimental to profit-making more than rework."



BEST Inc. does BGA chip reballing on devices for reasons such as the device is pulled off a PCB and needs to be put back on the board, the device is not on the right alloy, and the ball needs to be changed, and the device needs to be worked on which makes a failure analysis necessary. The methods for BGA chip reballing depend on the volume of the rework, type of package, and the alloy is placed on the device. These methods include using micro stencils for holding the balls and printing the paste or flux on the device, using a single piece to perform where the balls are captured in the perform, in the pattern found on the device.



The spokesperson of BEST Inc. further commented, "We can ship to almost any address in the world. However, there are a few restrictions on some products which cannot be shipped to international destinations. Our customers are also informed that the shipping rates for many items we sell are based on their weights. We also ensure that products produced are defect-free in materials and workmanship for 1 year, from the date of receipt by the user."



BEST Inc. produces solder paste stencils for the process of SMT assembly. They use high-quality nickel content stainless steel, which provides fine aperture walls constituting the best in paste release. The company also follows industry design standards and customer's design criteria to produce solder stencil. Their team comprises dedicated customer service, production, design, and shipping personnel who make certain that every solder paste stencil is delivered on time with the desired quality. Customers looking for a solder stencil manufacturer can contact BEST Inc. via their website for quality services.



